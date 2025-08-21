Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Woman on FBI’s 'most wanted list' caught in India over child murder

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, was apprehended in a coordinated effort involving the FBI, Indian authorities, and Interpol

Woman on FBI’s 'most wanted list' caught in India over child murder

Cindy Rodriguez Singh (Photo: FBI)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 21, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A WOMAN listed on the FBI’s '10 most wanted fugitives' has been arrested in India on charges of murdering her six-year-old son, officials have confirmed.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, was apprehended in a coordinated effort involving the FBI, Indian authorities, and Interpol. This marks the fourth arrest from the FBI’s 'top 10 most wanted' list within the past seven months, FBI director Kash Patel announced in a post on X on Wednesday (20).

Patel credited the collaboration between law enforcement in Texas, the US Justice Department, and Indian authorities for the successful operation. Singh was wanted in the United States on state charges related to the death of her son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

According to reports, Singh fled the US in 2023 to avoid prosecution. Fox News said that she was arrested in India and has since been transported back to the US, where she will be handed over to Texas authorities.

In March 2023, Texas authorities conducted a welfare check on Noel, who had not been seen since October 2022. Singh allegedly provided false information about his whereabouts, claiming he was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022.

Kash Patel 201117-A-PZ314-002

Just two days after the welfare check, Singh flew to India with her husband—Noel’s stepfather of Indian origin—and six other children. However, Noel was not with them and did not board the flight, officials said.

The child reportedly suffered from multiple health and developmental conditions, including a severe developmental disorder, a social disorder, bone density issues, and chronic lung disease.

Singh was formally charged in October 2023 by a Texas district court. Following the issuance of an Iinterpol Red Notice, authorities submitted an extradition request to India last year.

She now faces charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and capital murder of a person under 10 years of age, according to Patel.

(PTI)

capital murder chargecindy rodriguez singhfbiinterpol involvementkash patelus justice departmentfbi’s 'most wanted list'

Related News

India, China to resume flights, trade ties after 2020 border clash
News

India, China to resume flights, trade ties after 2020 border clash

Mumbai train services resume
News

Relief for Mumbai as train services resume after rain havoc

Epping council wins bid to remove asylum seekers from protest-hit hotel
News

Epping council wins bid to remove asylum seekers from protest-hit hotel

Inflation surges to 18-month high, services prices exceed forecasts
News

Inflation surges to 18-month high, services prices exceed forecasts

More For You

Agni 5 Missile

India's Agni 5 Missile is displayed during the final full dress rehearsal for the Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 23, 2013. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

India test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile

Highlights:

  • India says it successfully tested Agni-5 missile from Odisha on August 20
  • Missile validated all operational and technical parameters
  • Agni-5 can carry a nuclear warhead to any part of China

INDIA on Wednesday (20) said it had successfully test-fired the Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile from Odisha, with officials confirming it met all required standards.

The defence ministry said, “Intermediate range ballistic missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired from the integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20.”

Keep ReadingShow less
protest-uk-getty

Protesters calling for the closure of the The Bell Hotel, believed to be housing asylum seekers, gather outside the council offices in Epping, on August 8, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

Farage urges protests after Essex hotel ruling on asylum seekers

Highlights:

  • High Court blocks asylum seekers from being housed in Essex hotel
  • Nigel Farage calls for peaceful protests outside “migrant hotels”
  • Government considering appeal against injunction ruling
  • Debate grows over housing asylum seekers in hotels across Britain

NIGEL FARAGE has called for protests after a court ruling blocked the use of an Essex hotel to house asylum seekers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hurricane Erin

The bank holiday weekend is approaching for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland

iStock

Hurricane Erin keeps bank holiday weather on a knife-edge

Highlights:

  • England, Wales, and Northern Ireland set for mostly dry conditions at the start of the long weekend
  • Temperatures climbing back into the low to mid-20s, though cooler along North Sea coasts
  • Bank holiday Monday outlook remains uncertain, with risk of rain in southern and western areas
  • Remnants of Hurricane Erin could influence unsettled weather after the weekend

A mixed outlook for the long weekend

The bank holiday weekend is approaching for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but the weather forecast carries a degree of uncertainty. While high pressure looks likely to dominate at first, unsettled conditions could follow, depending on the path of Hurricane Erin currently tracking through the Atlantic.

Saturday and Sunday: mostly settled

High pressure is expected to bring largely dry weather across much of the UK at the start of the long weekend. There should be some sunshine, with only isolated showers possible. After a cooler spell, temperatures will recover, climbing into the low to mid-20s Celsius. However, coastal areas along the North Sea are likely to stay cooler, with more cloud cover and a fresh onshore breeze.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man sentenced for racist death threat emails to Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak (Photo: Getty Images)

Man sentenced for racist death threat emails to Rishi Sunak

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 weeks' imprisonment and a two-year restraining order for sending racist death threats to Rishi Sunak in June last year, when he was the prime minister.

Liam Shaw from Birkenhead in Merseyside, pleaded guilty to sending two threatening and offensive emails to the public parliamentary email address of Sunak, MP for Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Royal Navy names first Hindu chaplain
First Hindu chaplin Bhanu Attri (C) on the parade ground with fellow passing out cadets (Photo: Royal Navy)

Royal Navy names first Hindu chaplain

AN ASIAN officer has spoken of his “profound honour” after he was appointed as the first-ever Hindu chaplain in the Royal Navy.

Bhanu Attri, originally from Himachal Pradesh in north India, took over his new role last week and will offer spiritual support to fellow naval officers, based on the tenets of Hinduism.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us