Woman on FBI’s 'most wanted list' caught in India over child murder

A WOMAN listed on the FBI’s '10 most wanted fugitives' has been arrested in India on charges of murdering her six-year-old son, officials have confirmed.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, was apprehended in a coordinated effort involving the FBI, Indian authorities, and Interpol. This marks the fourth arrest from the FBI’s 'top 10 most wanted' list within the past seven months, FBI director Kash Patel announced in a post on X on Wednesday (20).

Patel credited the collaboration between law enforcement in Texas, the US Justice Department, and Indian authorities for the successful operation. Singh was wanted in the United States on state charges related to the death of her son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

According to reports, Singh fled the US in 2023 to avoid prosecution. Fox News said that she was arrested in India and has since been transported back to the US, where she will be handed over to Texas authorities.

In March 2023, Texas authorities conducted a welfare check on Noel, who had not been seen since October 2022. Singh allegedly provided false information about his whereabouts, claiming he was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022.

Kash Patel 201117-A-PZ314-002

Just two days after the welfare check, Singh flew to India with her husband—Noel’s stepfather of Indian origin—and six other children. However, Noel was not with them and did not board the flight, officials said.

The child reportedly suffered from multiple health and developmental conditions, including a severe developmental disorder, a social disorder, bone density issues, and chronic lung disease.

Singh was formally charged in October 2023 by a Texas district court. Following the issuance of an Iinterpol Red Notice, authorities submitted an extradition request to India last year.

She now faces charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and capital murder of a person under 10 years of age, according to Patel.

(PTI)