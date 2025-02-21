Kash Patel confirmed as FBI director in 51-49 US Senate vote

THE US Senate confirmed Kash Patel as director of the FBI on Thursday in a 51-49 vote. Patel, a close ally of US president Donald Trump, has previously said he would take action against Trump’s political opponents.
The vote was mostly along party lines, with Republican senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski voting against Patel’s confirmation.
His nomination faced strong opposition from Democrats, who criticised his stance on conspiracy theories and his defence of the January 6, 2021, Capitol rioters.
Democratic senator Dick Durbin, speaking against the nomination, said Patel was "dangerously, politically extreme" and intended to use the FBI for political retaliation.
The Senate has confirmed all of Trump’s cabinet nominees so far, reinforcing his influence within the Republican Party.
Other confirmed nominees include Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence and vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy Jr as Health Secretary.
Patel, in a statement on X, said he was honoured to take on the role.
"The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice," he said. "The politicisation of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today."
I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support.
The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of…
— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 20, 2025
He added, "My mission as director is clear: let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI. And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet."
Patel’s background and Senate hearing
Patel replaces Christopher Wray, who was appointed FBI director by Trump during his first term. Wray resigned after Trump’s election victory, despite having three years left in his 10-year term.
Born in New York to Indian immigrant parents, Patel is a former federal prosecutor. He held several senior roles during Trump’s first administration, including as senior director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council.
His confirmation hearing last month included tense exchanges with Democrats over a 2022 book in which he listed 60 people he described as "deep state" actors. These individuals, all critics of Trump, were named as figures who should be investigated or "otherwise reviled."
Patel denied having an "enemies list" and told the Senate Judiciary Committee that his focus was on holding lawbreakers accountable.
"All FBI employees will be protected against political retribution," he said.
FBI under scrutiny
The FBI has faced significant internal changes since Trump took office, with multiple agents being fired or demoted.
Some of those affected were involved in Trump-related investigations, including the probes into the 2020 election and classified documents case.
Nine FBI employees have sued the Justice Department, seeking to prevent the government from collecting information on agents involved in investigating Trump and the Capitol riot.
They claim the efforts are part of a "purge" directed by Trump as "politically motivated retribution."
On his first day in office, Trump pardoned more than 1,500 of his supporters who stormed Congress in an attempt to block the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.
(With inputs from agencies)