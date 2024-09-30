Police hunt for driver after woman dies in six-vehicle M40 crash

A woman in her 50s, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene of the accident.

Police have released an image of Singh and stated that he is known to go by the name Akash. (Photo: Warwickshire Police)

By: EasternEye

WARWICKSHIRE police are conducting a manhunt for Akashdeep Singh, 23, in connection with a fatal six-vehicle crash that occurred on the M40.

The crash, which involved five cars and a Peugeot Boxer van, took place shortly before 7.15 pm on Saturday (28), reported The Guardian.

A woman in her 50s, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene of the accident. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, reported the Metro.

The driver of the Peugeot van is believed to have fled the scene on foot.

Police have released an image of Singh and stated that he is known to go by the name Akash. He is believed to have links to Oldbury and the wider West Midlands area.

In a statement, Warwickshire police said: “Have you seen Akashdeep Singh or do you know where he is? If members of the public have information to help us find him or can share details about the collision, please get in touch.”

Police are also urging anyone with dashcam footage of the crash, particularly footage of the Peugeot van and its driving behaviour prior to the collision, to come forward.

The fatal collision took place on the northbound carriageway of the M40 between junction 11 at Banbury and junction 12 at Gaydon.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and have asked anyone with information to contact them, quoting incident number 303 of 28 September.