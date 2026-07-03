Wimbledon doubles players hit back at ATP proposals: 'We're not a carnival sideshow'

Highlights

ATP proposals could halve doubles draws from 2028.

Players say the changes threaten careers and earnings.

Doubles stars call the plan a threat to the sport's future.

Leading doubles players have slammed the ATP Tour for trying to ruin their specialist skill as a "viable profession" after a row over a potential reduction in the schedule.

The ATP Tour, which governs men's tennis, has proposed changes which could cut in half the number of players in doubles events from 2028.

In a meeting at Wimbledon this week, the ATP laid out their controversial plan, which could see only 16 teams being able to compete at ATP 1000 events and just eight at smaller tournaments.

Responding to the proposals, doubles players released a statement on Friday hitting back at the ATP.

"Doubles isn't a carnival sideshow. It is one of the most successful parts of tennis - integral to the amateur game - with the potential to do so much more," the statement said.

"Yet the impact of the ATP's proposals will be to diminish the sporting excellence that is professional doubles and turn off the pipeline of pro doubles players and the entire infrastructure that supports them.

"Doubles is not an afterthought we fell into. It has always been part of this sport's identity, not a discount version of it."

Singles players earn significantly more prize money than their doubles contemporaries, with far greater opportunities for sponsorship deals.

The doubles players argue the changes could have a devastating impact on the earning power of men ranked outside the doubles top 30.

"Do the maths on what that means for anyone outside the top 30: it will be impossible to make a living," the statement said.

"This is not a minor adjustment. It is a plan to end doubles as a viable profession, dressed up as a cost-saving measure.

"It is being pushed through with almost no transparency and almost no consultation with the players whose careers and livelihoods are on the line."

(AFP)