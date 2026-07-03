Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Wimbledon doubles players hit back at ATP proposals: 'We're not a carnival sideshow'

Doubles stars call the plan a threat to the sport's future

Wimbledon doubles players hit back at ATP proposals: 'We're not a carnival sideshow'

The ATP Tour has proposed changes which could cut in half the number of players

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 03, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • ATP proposals could halve doubles draws from 2028.
  • Players say the changes threaten careers and earnings.
  • Doubles stars call the plan a threat to the sport's future.

Leading doubles players have slammed the ATP Tour for trying to ruin their specialist skill as a "viable profession" after a row over a potential reduction in the schedule.

The ATP Tour, which governs men's tennis, has proposed changes which could cut in half the number of players in doubles events from 2028.

In a meeting at Wimbledon this week, the ATP laid out their controversial plan, which could see only 16 teams being able to compete at ATP 1000 events and just eight at smaller tournaments.

Responding to the proposals, doubles players released a statement on Friday hitting back at the ATP.

"Doubles isn't a carnival sideshow. It is one of the most successful parts of tennis - integral to the amateur game - with the potential to do so much more," the statement said.

"Yet the impact of the ATP's proposals will be to diminish the sporting excellence that is professional doubles and turn off the pipeline of pro doubles players and the entire infrastructure that supports them.

"Doubles is not an afterthought we fell into. It has always been part of this sport's identity, not a discount version of it."

Singles players earn significantly more prize money than their doubles contemporaries, with far greater opportunities for sponsorship deals.

The doubles players argue the changes could have a devastating impact on the earning power of men ranked outside the doubles top 30.

"Do the maths on what that means for anyone outside the top 30: it will be impossible to make a living," the statement said.

"This is not a minor adjustment. It is a plan to end doubles as a viable profession, dressed up as a cost-saving measure.

"It is being pushed through with almost no transparency and almost no consultation with the players whose careers and livelihoods are on the line."

(AFP)

tennisplayerscareerwimbledon 2026
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

harry-brook-england
Featured

Brook says Test captaincy would be 'a great honour' after Stokes exit

england-world-cup
Featured

FIFA World Cup: England chase top spot as group stages wrap up

jack-draper-tennis
Tennis

Draper makes winning return ahead of Wimbledon after injury setback

Rumesh-Pathirage-javelin
Athletics

Rumesh Pathirage wins again in Doha, Chopra finishes fourth

More For You

Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov fights back tears after sealing an emotional second-round win at Wimbledon

Getty Images

Tears, triumph and redemption: Dimitrov buries Wimbledon heartbreak with stirring win

  • Grigor Dimitrov defeated Jakub Mensik in four sets to reach the Wimbledon third round.
  • The emotional victory came 12 months after Dimitrov was forced to retire injured against Jannik Sinner while leading by two sets.
  • Dimitrov will next face Matteo Berrettini for a place in the last 16.

Twelve months after the most painful loss of his career, Grigor Dimitrov wept tears of joy after a cathartic Wimbledon second round win against Czech rising star Jakub Mensik on Thursday.

Dimitrov defeated 15th seed Mensik 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Court One to banish the demons of his agonising exit last year.

Keep ReadingShow less