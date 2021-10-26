Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 455,068
Total Cases 34,202,202
Today's Fatalities 356
Today's Cases 12,428
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 455,068
Total Cases 34,202,202
Today's Fatalities 356
Today's Cases 12,428

CRICKET

Williamson expects no acrimony in Pakistan World Cup match

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Kane Williamson hopes Pakistan will not hold any grudges over New Zealand abandoning a tour on security fears last month, when they meet in a Twenty20 World Cup match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Pakistan cricket authorities were left fuming after New Zealand ended the tour minutes before the start of the first one-day international in Rawalpindi, citing an unspecified security alert.

Williamson, not part of the squad in Pakistan as he was playing in the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates, played down talk of a grudge match.

“There are a lot of good relations within the two teams. Over the years they’ve played a lot against each other, and a number of players have played with each other, as well,” said Williamson on the eve of the match.

“I am sure the game will be played in the right spirit.”

A week after New Zealand left, England also withdrew their men’s and women’s teams from a tour to Pakistan due to concerns over the physical and mental health of the players.

That prompted newly elected chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja to proclaim New Zealand will be one of the targets in the T20 World Cup.

“We had one team in our target, our neighbours (India), now add two more teams, New Zealand and England,” Raja said last month.

Williamson, who admitted the decision to abandon the tour was based on New Zealand government advice, praised the Pakistan team.

“I suppose the focus now is here at the T20 World Cup, and no doubt after the performance last night, Pakistan have some momentum and are feeling pretty good about their cricket,” said Williamson.

– Title contenders –

Pakistan thumped arch-rivals India by 10 wickets in the teams’ opening Super 12 match in Dubai on Sunday.

Williamson labelled Pakistan as one of the “favourites”.

“Yeah, I mean, it was a fantastic performance. I think Pakistan have come to the T20 World Cup full of confidence, having played in these conditions more than most,” he said.

“They certainly put it on show last night and showed why they’re one of the favourites in the competition.”

Spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi took 3-31 to keep India to 151-7 in 20 overs before openers Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) and skipper Babar Azam (68 not out) wiped off the target in just 17.5 overs.

“Tomorrow I’m sure they’ll be very strong again, so for us, it’s focusing on the cricket that we want to play and trying to adjust to conditions.”

Pakistan can count on being well supported after playing most of their home matches in UAE in the wake of terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

Williamson said Pakistan, who at third are ranked one place above New Zealand in T20, have a key blend of youth and experience.

“They’ve got a very well-balanced side, and also a great mix between youth and experience with Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik in the middle order, as well, which brings a lot of experience to the side.”

Williamson has declared himself fit after a recurrence of his elbow injury.

“My elbow is improving. It’s just a work in progress. But I think all in all, it’s showing improvement, which is good.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Buttler hopes England maintain momentum with Bangladesh up next
Sports
Star at night: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s first-strike destroyer
Sports
De Kock withdraws from South Africa team after refusing to take knee
Sports
T20 World Cup: Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row
CRICKET
Vaughan says Stokes return will send shivers up Australian spines
CRICKET
Indian cricketer Shami abused online after defeat to Pakistan
HEADLINE STORY
Indian Premier League: Lucknow, Ahmedabad franchises from 2022
CRICKET
Stokes added to England’s Ashes squad
CRICKET
Kohli denies complacency, vows to rectify mistakes after Pakistan loss
CRICKET
India jinx over but long way to go, Babar tells Pakistan
CRICKET
‘Will you drop Rohit Sharma?’, bemused Kohli asks in reply to question
HEADLINE STORY
Babar, Rizwan star as Pakistan break India jinx with 10-wicket rout
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Buttler hopes England maintain momentum with Bangladesh up next
India’s record rice crop brings problem of plenty for farmers…
Facebook failing to contain hate speech in India, say reports
Star at night: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s first-strike destroyer
Williamson expects no acrimony in Pakistan World Cup match
De Kock withdraws from South Africa team after refusing to…