Wife of SP Hinduja dies in London

Madhu Hinduja passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 4.

Prakash, Srichand, Gopichand and Ashok Hinduja.

By: Pramod Thomas

Madhu Hinduja, the wife of Hinduja Group of companies chairman SP Hinduja, has died of old age. She was 82.

In a joint condolence message, the Hinduja brothers — SP Hinduja, GP Hinduja, Prakash Hinduja, and Ashok Hinduja — said “the entire Hinduja family deeply mourns the death of Madhu ji”.

In a separate message, Karam and Lavanya Hinduja, the grandchildren of Madhu Hinduja, said “she was the anchor of the family and much loved by all those who knew her”.

(PTI)