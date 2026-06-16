Why your salary now decides when your family becomes British

From Autumn 2026, the path to British Citizenship will be timed not by years of effort or contribution alone, but by what is on your payslip. For many South Asian families in Britain, the new framework rewrites the journey their parents and grandparents thought they understood.

The Home Office's “A fairer Pathway to Settlement” consultation closed on 12 February 2026. The framework it published changes the way people qualify for Indefinite Leave to Remain, and through it, for British Citizenship. The headline is straightforward. The standard qualifying period for settlement rises from five years to ten. Citizenship requires twelve months after settlement. The arithmetic, however, is anything but straightforward.

Under the new framework, the baseline route to settlement stretches to ten years for most skilled professionals. For people in lower-skilled occupations and on the Health and Care Worker route, the consultation proposes a fifteen-year baseline. From whichever baseline applies, the Home Office subtracts time based on sustained earnings. People earning over £125,140 qualify for a seven-year reduction, reaching citizenship in year four. People earning between £50,270 and £125,140 qualify for a five-year reduction, reaching citizenship in year six. People earning under £50,270 face the full ten years before settlement, with citizenship from year eleven. For care workers and others in lower-skilled sponsored roles, the timeline could run to fifteen years before settlement, and another year before citizenship. Same country, same commitment, four different timelines.

For the South Asian families who built post-war Britain, this is a significant shift. Many first-generation migrants worked their way up from lower-paying jobs. Under the new system, those years count less than another family's salary band.

A Y & J Solicitors, a London-based UK immigration law firm that helps individuals and families with British Citizenship, Indefinite Leave to Remain, Spouse Visa and Skilled Worker visa applications, has already begun seeing the new policy translate into difficult planning conversations, with families discovering that the spouse, the children, and the principal applicant face three or four subtly different journeys to the same outcome.

The framework is also expected to apply retrospectively. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has confirmed that the changes will affect not just future arrivals but people already in the UK on a route to settlement. A family that arrived in 2022 expecting to reach settlement in 2027 may find their timeline rewritten overnight. Plans made in good faith, on the rules that existed at the time, can now be undone. That has drawn the loudest reaction from the 200,000 consultation responses the Home Office is now reviewing.

The clearer effect, and the one Eastern Eye's readers will feel most sharply, runs through the next generation. A child born in the UK is not automatically British unless at least one parent already holds settled status at the time of birth. The British Nationality Act 1981 gives a UK-born child who lives here continuously for ten years an independent right to apply to register. But that is a full decade of childhood spent waiting for paper acknowledgement of the only country the child has ever known, with status tied to parental visa renewals and rising health surcharges.

A child born to higher-earning parents would be British by year four or five. The same child, born next door, to parents below the salary thresholds, may not be British until year eleven or later. Two children, both born in the same hospital, on the same NHS, in the same postcode, to families with very different earnings, will reach British Citizenship at very different ages.

“What I am hearing more often this year, in client conversations, is families doing maths they did not expect to do,” says Yash Dubal, CEO and Director of A Y & J Solicitors. “Parents who came to Britain on work routes, built careers here, raised children here, are now asking whether the country they chose is choosing them back the same way. The honest answer is that the journey to British Citizenship has just become a question of what is on your payslip.”

This is where the new framework runs into something deeper than policy. British Citizenship has always been the formal closing of a journey that, for many South Asian families, is already lived. By the time a person applies for citizenship, they have usually been British in every other sense for years. The school runs, the cousins in Leicester or Wembley, the family WhatsApp group, the cricket on the radio, the slow accumulation of belonging. Citizenship is the paper recognition of all of that. To stretch that paper further out for some families and not others is to draw a line through the lived experience of being British in Britain.

The framework is not yet final. The Home Office is reviewing consultation responses ahead of implementation, currently targeted for Autumn 2026. The thresholds and the 15-year proposal for lower-skilled roles may move. What is unlikely to change is the principle that earnings will be a primary determinant of the timeline. Families planning for British Citizenship need to understand where they sit in the new tier system, and what the spouse route, the ILR application, and the citizenship application now look like in sequence rather than in isolation. A Y & J Solicitors is recognised in the Legal 500 and is regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.





This article is paid content. It has been reviewed and edited by the Eastern Eye editorial team to meet our content standards.