Hosting a games night with the girls

There's something about getting your mates together on a Friday evening, especially when there’s no queuing to get in anywhere and no trying to shout over loud music - just good company and a reason to laugh until your sides hurt.

A games night at home gives you all of that without the faff of going out. Whether you pull these together regularly or you're planning your first one, a few small touches can make the whole evening feel special.

Create a cosy atmosphere

You don't need to redecorate your living room to set the right mood. Draping some fairy lights over a shelf and scattering a few extra cushions around can make your space feel warm and inviting. If you normally rely on harsh overhead lighting, switching to a couple of lamps makes a real difference as people tend to relax more when everything feels softer. A background playlist at low volume helps too.

Plan a mix of games

The key to keeping everyone entertained is picking games that suit different moods throughout the evening. You might kick things off with something fast-paced like a card game where the rules take about thirty seconds to explain, so nobody feels left out from the start.

Later, when everyone's settled in, a round of online bingo can keep the energy going without anyone needing to leave the sofa. If your group enjoys being creative, a drawing or guessing game usually brings out some hilarious moments and changes the pace nicely.

Serve sharable snacks and easy drinks

Think along the lines of a mezze platter or grazing board with crackers, dips, crisps, fruit and a few mini pastries from the supermarket. You can pull the whole thing together in about twenty minutes and it means nobody has to pause the action to sit down and eat.

Keeping a jug of flavoured water or sugar-free drinks on the table also makes things easier, especially since NHS guidance recommends regular fluid intake throughout the day.

Add some friendly competition

You could stick a running scoreboard on a whiteboard or even just a piece of paper on the wall, tallying up points across each game throughout the evening. Whoever finishes with the highest total gets a small prize - something daft like a novelty trophy or a bag of sweets. When your mates know there's something to play for, even a straightforward round of trivia suddenly feels twice as exciting.

Look out for exclusive bingo deals

If your group gets into online bingo, it's worth keeping an eye on bingo promotions before you play. Plenty of sites run limited-time offers or welcome deals that give you extra tickets or bonus funds, so you can all play more rounds without spending much. Signing up together and comparing your results as the evening goes on adds another layer of fun, especially when someone lands a win off the back of a freebie.