Every day billions of dollars move from one industry to the next, and large funds spot the move early while ordinary traders find out late. Felix Prehn, economist and former investment banker, teaches a stock trading course that shows regular people how the money moves. Learn to see the shift as it starts, and buying decisions get far clearer. So who is Felix Prehn, and what is Goat Academy?

Key Takeaways

Large funds move capital between industries, and the right screening shows which industry receives it.

Traders can compare the amount of money betting on a rise with the amount placed for a fall.

A price above an old high shows buyers now outnumber sellers.

Anyone betting on a drop has to buy back later, which adds upward pressure on the price.

Exit rules, position size, and a written plan matter more than any single stock pick.

Who Felix Prehn And Goat Academy

Felix Prehn is an economist and former investment banker who founded Goat Academy, an online trading and investing education platform. He launched the Felix and Friends YouTube channel in 2020, and it now holds 690K+ subscribers with 83M+ views across 2700+ videos. The teaching centers on the Wall Street Protocol, a framework for understanding how big money moves through the market, and 26,000+ students have worked through the material so far. Goat Academy treats its courses as education, not financial advice, so the next sections explain the method rather than name specific trades.

How Big Money Moves Between Sectors

Large funds rarely pick a stock on product quality or management alone. Capital moves toward price momentum, and it builds up in whatever industry already draws heavy buying. Felix Prehn describes the professional method in three words: follow the money. Goat Academy teaches students how to compare industries week by week and quickly find where fresh capital arrives. Nokia once dominated the mobile phone market, and Cisco once led the market for networking equipment. Buyers later moved to newer names, and each share price fell far from its high.

How To Spot A Crowded Trade

You can compare the money betting on a share to rise with the amount placed for a fall. Balanced sides are normal, and a wide gap shows one crowded view with too many traders. Once almost everyone willing to bet against an industry has already done so, few new sellers stay in the market. Any upward move then meets thin resistance, because anyone who bet on a drop has to buy the shares back and pushes the price higher. Goat Academy students use TradeVision.io to sort industries by strength and find shares close to breaking above an old high. Felix Prehn co-founded the screening and charting tool. Crowd data narrows the search, so a stop-loss level comes before the entry.

Breakouts Above An Old Price Ceiling

A breakout happens when a share price rises firmly above a level it failed to pass on earlier tries. Felix Prehn treats the move as a sign that buyers have taken control at the price. The ceiling forms when the same level stops several rallies, and the chart shows a flat range underneath.

Goat Academy lessons cover the skill one step at a time:

Mark the level where earlier rallies failed. Confirm the break over several sessions rather than a single close. Separate a real break from a false one using volume and steady buying after the move. Set the entry price, the stop-loss level, and the exit target before placing the order.

A breakout can fail and reverse, and losses are part of trading. Position size and a stop-loss cap the loss when the move does not hold.

Why A Reversal Moves So Fast

Some traders borrow shares and sell them, planning to buy back cheaper later. A rising price steadily turns the short position into a growing loss. The broker then asks for more cash, and the seller has to close out by purchasing the stock at the market price. Felix Prehn calls the mechanical wave of purchases that follows forced buying.

Avis, a car rental company, is a real example. Short sellers bet the price would drop, and it fell about 50%. The price then climbed hundreds of percent very fast as the same sellers rushed to cover, before it sharply collapsed again. Felix compares the pattern to a rubber band stretched to full tension, snapping back harder than the original pull.

Safety Steps Matter More Than Stock Picks

No single chart signal fully removes the risk of losing money. Goat Academy calls its program education, not financial advice. Felix Prehn states plainly that he will not tell anyone what to buy or sell. Loss control comes before any entry, and the curriculum covers it directly:

A stop-loss order placed before the purchase, so the largest possible loss is known in advance.

Position sizing, meaning how much of a portfolio a single trade should use.

A written exit plan covering the profit target and the price where you close a losing trade.

Trading psychology, so a plan holds steady during moments of fear.

A fund holding many companies spreads money across all of them, so one weak share hurts the total value less than a concentrated bet. Diversification steadily lowers the impact of a single mistake, yet removes no real risk, because a whole sector can decline together. Trading and investing can each lose money, no matter what you buy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a stock trading course usually teach?

Most cover the basic concepts of the stock market, technical analysis, chart patterns, and risk management. Stronger programs add trading strategies, market analysis, and key money management techniques, so students build a working knowledge before entering financial markets.

Do I need prior experience to start?

No. A good course welcomes all skill levels and starts with an intensive introduction to financial trading, then lets you learn at your own pace. Goat Academy runs its program over six to twelve months, so beginners can build skills step by step, while an advanced trader can move ahead to options trading or day trading.

What is the difference between technical and fundamental analysis?

Technical analysis reads market data, price charts, and trend analysis to time entries. Fundamental analysis studies financial statements and the health of publicly traded companies. Understanding stock trading well means using each together.

What should a stock trading course teach about the market itself?

A course should explain how stock markets work, including stock exchanges and order types. A strong foundation in market fundamentals helps beginners read financial markets before they place a single trade.

What trading styles do courses cover?

Common ones include:

day trading, which targets short-term price movements

swing trading, which holds positions for several days to weeks

short selling, which involves selling shares first and buying back later

How does risk management fit into trading education?

Risk management sits at the center. Traders define their risk tolerance, set stop-loss levels, and apply portfolio management, so a single trade uses only part of the capital. The Goat Academy curriculum covers stop-loss placement, position sizing, and exit planning before entering trades.

What tools do stock traders need?

Proper technical tools include stock screeners and charting software for market analysis. Goat Academy students use TradeVision.io to sort stock exchanges and sectors by strength, so traders find setups faster and make informed decisions with real market data.

How much video content do trading courses include?

Depth varies widely. Some comprehensive courses offer over 100 hours of pre-recorded video lectures, letting students study each topic in detail and revisit lessons through self-paced formats and on-demand webcasts.

Can I practice before using real money?

Yes. Paper trading lets beginners test trading strategies without financial risk. It builds trading skills and confidence, and many students pair it with additional research before committing capital in volatile equities markets.

Should a course include performance review?

Yes. A comprehensive course should include opportunities for performance review, so students see progress, refine trading goals, and correct weak spots with feedback from coaches or peers.

Is a trading course the same as financial advice?

No. A course delivers trading knowledge and financial analysis, not personal recommendations. Goat Academy treats its teaching as education, not financial advice, so trading education equips students to reach their own decisions.

How long does a stock trading course take?

Length varies from a quick introduction to a comprehensive course spanning months. Goat Academy teaches through the Wall Street Protocol, a framework for understanding how big money moves through the market, with self-paced material and live sessions that suit any schedule.

Are there structured options for beginners in 2026?

Yes. Several structured resources are available for beginners learning stock investing in 2026, ranging from short introductions to full programs with coaching, so newcomers can match a format to their own pace.





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