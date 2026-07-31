Guide To Genting Highlands, Malaysia - How to Reach, Things to Do

You must have heard of the KL Tower, or the Petronas in Malaysia but are you aware of the lesser known hill stations of Malaysia - Genting Highlands. Genting Highlands is located in the Titiwangsa mountain range in Pahang, about an hour's drive northeast of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It’s high enough to earn its moniker as the resort in the clouds, and the cooler air is actually one of the biggest selling points. Not just the hills, Genting highlands is home to casino parlours, adventure parks and even the beautiful nine storey Taoist Pagoda - Chin Swee Caves Temple.

There is no airport in Genting Highlands and hence to witness the beauty and charm of this hill station, one must either take the bus from Singapore and nearby Malaysian cities or self-drive. All visitors arrive by road via Singapore to Genting bus if they are traveling from Singapore or by intercity buses from Malaysia.

How to Reach Genting Highlands

Singapore to Genting Highlands

For the visitors flying in from Singapore, there is an option of taking long-distance coaches operated by private companies. They leave the city directly and without stopping in Kuala Lumpur. Direct buses connect Singapore to Genting Highlands without requiring a transfer in Kuala Lumpur. Travellers can choose from operators such as Transtar Travel, 707 Inc, KKKL Express, StarMart Express, Five Stars Travel, and WTS Travel & Tours. According to the latest schedules on redBus, the first bus departs at 5:15 am, while the last service leaves at 11:30 pm. The journey usually takes 6 to 7 hours, depending on traffic and immigration clearance at the Singapore–Malaysia border. Fares start from SGD 40, with multiple departures available throughout the day. Travellers can board buses from several convenient locations across Singapore. For the Transtar Travel Bus, popular boarding points include Tampines, Compass Point, Lavender MRT (Aperia Mall), Golden Mile Tower, Golden Mile Complex, Jurong East, and Chinatown. Other operators also offer pickups from locations such as Bedok, Woodlands, Yishun MRT, Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, and Kovan Hub.

At Genting Highlands, the drop-off location depends on the operator. Common drop-off points include First World Hotel, First World Bus Terminal, Awana Bus Terminal, and Resort Hotel. Travellers should check their boarding and drop-off points before booking, as these vary by operator and service.

Genting Highlands from Nearby Cities in Malaysia

If you're already in KL, the trip is a lot shorter. Express buses run from several terminals, including KL Sentral, Pudu Sentral, Gombak, and One Utama, straight to Awana Bus Terminal at the base of the mountain. The ride takes about an hour on the Karak Highway, and buses run frequently enough throughout the day that you rarely wait long between departures. Once you're at Awana, you switch to the cable car for the final stretch up to the peak.

Driving yourself or taking a taxi is also common, and the winding mountain road up is part of the experience, though the cable car remains the more relaxed option since you skip the parking search entirely.

A Data Snapshot of Getting There

Here’s a side by side comparison of the main routes, compiled from published bus operator schedules and cable car timetables, as of 2026. Please note that times may vary slightly depending on the season, so regard these as general guidelines only.





Route First Departure Last Departure Approx. Fare Duration Singapore to Genting Highlands (direct coach) 5:14am 10:29pm SGD 40 6h to 6h 30m KL Sentral to Awana Bus Terminal Around 6am Around 11pm RM 12 to 15 About 1 hour Awana Station to SkyAvenue (Awana SkyWay cable car) 7am 11pm Included in combo tickets or bought separately Roughly 10 minutes

Worth noting, the cable car occasionally closes for scheduled maintenance stretches, usually a few days at a time, so it's worth checking the operating status if your trip depends entirely on that leg.

Things to Do Once You're Up There

The Awana SkyWay cable car is worth riding for its own sake, honestly, not just as a way to get up the mountain. The gondola glides over rainforest that's estimated to be over a hundred million years old, and it makes an optional stop at Chin Swee Caves Temple partway up. It's a Taoist temple built into the hillside, and even if temples aren't usually your thing, this one is worth the twenty minute detour.

Once you're at the top, Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park covers the outdoor rides, and it runs daily except Tuesdays, generally from 10am to 6pm. If the weather turns, which happens fairly often at this altitude, Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park inside First World Plaza is the fallback, with more than twenty rides that don't care whether it's raining outside.

Casino de Genting is one of the region's more well known casinos, and it's open to anyone over 21 with valid identification, though there's a dress code worth checking before you go. For something calmer, SkyAvenue Mall has a decent spread of restaurants and shops if you'd rather sit down after a day of walking than jump into another ride.

Best Time to Visit

Weekdays tend to be less busy than weekends, both at the cable car queue and within the parks themselves. If you can time your visit to fall on a Tuesday through Thursday, you’ll find significantly reduced wait times. In addition, Genting has a seasonal light festival with theatrical performances and carnival fun to mark the year’s end – if you can plan your holiday around such events, it’ll be well worth your while.

Practical Tips for First Timers

Bring a light jacket even in the middle of the day. The altitude keep temperature down, compared to Kuala Lumpur, and many first-time visitors are surprised by just how chilly it can be.

Take small denominations of cash for the temple and small street food vendors as some places do not accept cards.

It is important that you check if the cable car is operating before leaving for the destination due to possible down time.

Conclusion

Getting up this mountain isn't complicated once you know which route fits where you're starting from, a direct coach from Singapore, or a short hop from KL followed by the cable car. And once you're actually there, between the outdoor rides, the indoor park for when it rains, the temple stop, and the casino, one afternoon usually isn't enough anyway.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a direct bus from Singapore to Genting Highlands?

Yes, there is a direct coach service from Singapore to Genting with a total of about 18 departures per day. The journey takes about six to six and a half hours, with no need to change coaches in Kuala Lumpur.

Do I need to take the cable car to reach the top?

If you arrive by bus at Awana Bus Terminal, yes, the cable car is the standard way to complete the final leg up to SkyAvenue and the main attractions. Driving allows you to skip it, though parking near the peak can be limited on busy days.

What should I do if it rains during my visit?

Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park at First World Plaza is built for exactly this situation, with more than twenty indoor rides that run regardless of weather outside.

Is Genting Highlands suitable for a day trip from Kuala Lumpur?

Yes, the drive or bus ride takes about an hour each way, which leaves a solid stretch of the day for the theme parks or a casual walk through Chin Swee Caves Temple.

How far in advance should I book bus tickets during weekends?

A few days ahead is generally enough, though popular weekend slots and holiday periods can sell out faster, so booking early is worth it if your travel dates are fixed.





This is contributed content that has been reviewed and edited by the Eastern Eye editorial team to ensure it meets our editorial standards.