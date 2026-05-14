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Why investors still see privately educated CEOs as the safer choice

New research suggests elite backgrounds continue shaping investor confidence even without stronger company performance.

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Study finds privately educated CEOs are viewed as a safer bet by investors

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseMay 14, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business coverage, with a particular focus on the UK property market. A postgraduate in financial journalism, she reports on market trends, hidden economic shifts and the financial realities shaping business ecosystem. Her work also includes profiling high-profile business leader for the Asian Business Awards, and conducting in-depth interviews across the UK business landscape. Alongside her reporting, she produces daily digital video content exploring business, property and economic developments.

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  • Study finds privately educated CEOs are viewed as a safer bet by investors.
  • Researchers found no evidence elite-educated bosses perform better.
  • Private school alumni continue dominating Britain’s top corporate roles.

Investors may still be placing greater trust in privately educated chief executives, not because they deliver better business results, but because elite backgrounds continue carrying weight inside financial markets.

A new study from the University of Surrey found companies led by privately educated CEOs tend to experience lower stock market volatility, even though researchers found no evidence those executives outperform state-educated counterparts.

The research, published in the journal European Financial Management, analysed decades of data from US-listed firms and examined how investors responded to the socioeconomic backgrounds of corporate leaders.

Researchers used private school attendance as an indicator of elite upbringing and compared stock market behaviour, company performance and corporate decision-making under different types of leadership.

Their findings suggested firms led by privately educated chief executives experienced roughly 5 per cent lower stock market volatility than companies run by state-educated CEOs.

But importantly, the study reportedly found no measurable difference in actual corporate performance.

That has raised wider questions around whether investor confidence is sometimes driven more by perception, familiarity and social signals than by hard business outcomes.

The power of perception in financial markets

Researchers behind the study suggest investors may subconsciously associate elite educational backgrounds with stability, competence and lower risk.

Dr Christos Mavrovitis, senior lecturer in finance and accounting at the University of Surrey and co-author of the research, reportedly said the findings demonstrated how strongly perception still shapes financial markets.

The study argued a CEO’s background can influence investor sentiment even when it has little direct impact on company management itself.

In practical terms, investors may view privately educated leaders as a “safer bet” simply because they fit long-established ideas of what corporate leadership looks like.

Analysts say such perceptions are often reinforced by softer factors including confidence, communication style, professional networks and familiarity within elite business circles.

However, the study also suggested this advantage weakens over time as companies face greater scrutiny from analysts and institutional investors who rely more heavily on performance data rather than social signalling.

That may indicate experienced investors become less influenced by educational background once more detailed financial information becomes available.

Britain’s boardrooms still dominated by private school elites

The findings also feed into a broader debate around social mobility and leadership in Britain.

Separate research published by the Sutton Trust in 2025 highlighted how heavily privately educated individuals continue to dominate senior positions across business, politics and media.

Although only around 7 per cent of the UK population attends private schools, the Sutton Trust found 37 per cent of FTSE 100 chief executives educated in Britain came from private schools.

Only 34 per cent attended state comprehensive schools.

Critics argue the imbalance reflects how access to elite education often creates advantages extending far beyond academic performance, including stronger professional networks, greater access to internships and increased visibility inside influential industries.

The University of Surrey research stops short of claiming investors deliberately discriminate against state-educated executives. But it does suggest social class and educational background may still quietly shape perceptions of leadership quality in corporate Britain and global financial markets.

For companies trying to diversify leadership pipelines, the findings may also raise uncomfortable questions about whether talent alone is always enough to overcome entrenched ideas of who appears “safe” or “credible” at the top of business.

eliteeducated bossesinvestorsprivate school alumniprivately educated ceoscompany ceo

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