Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

FOOTBALL

Who is Brandon Khela? The first British South Asian who signed professional contract at Birmingham City

Khela started playing football aged three

Brandon Khela (Photo: [email protected])

By: Pramod Thomas

BRANDON KHELA became the first British South Asian footballer ever to sign professional terms at Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City, according to a report.

The Punjabi midfielder played for Birmingham’s U18s last season, before establishing himself at the U23 level in Premier League 2, and turns professional after completing his first season as a scholar, Sky Sports reported.

Khela,17, played in both of England’s recent U17 friendly matches against Norway and the US. 

He is a second-year scholar and has been rewarded with a contract after his display of heroics in the first 12 months of the scholarship. Khela joins Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham as another exciting prospect to have emerged through Birmingham City’s academy.

“I am delighted, over the moon, it is a dream come true. Me and my family have been working towards this since I was a kid. Everything has gone into it, I have put my heart and soul into it. I am a centre-midfielder, box-to-box I prefer to play. I can score and create and that is what I am going to try and offer this season and, hopefully, get us further up the table,” he said.

Khela started playing football aged three and opted for Birmingham instead of his hometown club Coventry City. He has since played in every age-group side.

According to the report, Khela is comfortable playing anywhere across the middle of the pitch and is currently training with the first-team squad, who depart on pre-season tour next week.

“This is huge. It’s a landmark moment for all Birmingham City fans, particularly those from a South Asian heritage background. I’ve supported Blues for over 60 years and have waited a very long time to see a South Asian kid wear the Royal Blue shirt,” said Micky Singh, chair of Official Birmingham City Supporters’ Group Blues 4 All. 

“It will be a momentous occasion across the entire city of Birmingham – and beyond – the day Brandon makes his debut for the first team. And from a representation perspective, watching him perform on the pitch will give hope to many aspiring youngsters that want to follow the path into professional football.”

Besides Khela, Birmingham City also rewarded professional contracts to six second-year scholars for their progress. The other players to receive the contract are Alfie Brooks, Rico Browne, Tommy Fogarty, Rico Patterson, Callum Sullivan and Kieran Wakefield.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
British South Asian midfielder Zidane Iqbal signs long-term deal with Man United
Sports
Sunil Chhetri becomes joint 5th highest goalscorer in international football history
News
Rossi relishes Hungary’s ‘miracle’ win over England
News
Erling Haaland satisfies Man City’s need for a striker and status
HEADLINE STORY
Soccer-EFL says home teams can wear away kits to avoid clashes for colour blind fans
News
Racial abuse of England players after Euro final complicates shootouts, says Southgate
HEADLINE STORY
UK fans say ‘treated like animals’ at Champions League final
HEADLINE STORY
Ancelotti’s calm ‘winning culture’ delivers for Real again
HEADLINE STORY
Liverpool should have got more from final but we’ll be back, says Klopp
Sports
Will Manchester United buy East Bengal FC? Here’s the response of Sourav Ganguly
HEADLINE STORY
Chelsea FC sale gets UK government nod: Roman Abramovich won’t gain from £4.25…
Sports
Dame Sara Khan urges to ban Patriotic Alternative for racially abusing Sterling
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Vikram Doraiswami: Here’s a all you need to know about…
Oldham man who stabbed mother-of-six to death gets life
Who is Brandon Khela? The first British South Asian who…
Dipti Sharma: A magical journey to finding true love
Men Too movement
Taron Egerton confirms being in talks with Kevin Feige to…