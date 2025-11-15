WhatsApp prepares to open its doors to third-party chats in Europe

Highlights

WhatsApp sets out plans to introduce third-party message integration in Europe



Feature arrives in line with Digital Markets Act requirements



Meta confirms end-to-end encryption will remain in place



BirdyChat and Haiket become the first external platforms to plug into WhatsApp



Users will be able to opt in and choose how messages appear in the app



WhatsApp moves towards interoperability

Meta says WhatsApp is preparing to introduce third-party chat integration across Europe, fulfilling new obligations under the Digital Markets Act. The feature is due to roll out “over the coming months” and retains WhatsApp’s established end-to-end encryption.

Two services, BirdyChat and Haiket, are confirmed as the first platforms to link with WhatsApp through the new system, giving smaller messaging apps a route to connect with a much larger user base.

How the opt-in system works

Users in Europe will soon see an alert within the settings tab explaining how to opt in to third-party messaging. The feature is available on iOS and Android versions of WhatsApp but does not extend to desktops, tablets, or the web.

Meta states that any participating app must match WhatsApp’s encryption standards. Messages that pass through the system can include text, images, videos, voice notes, and documents. Only accounts registered with phone numbers in DMA-covered regions will have access to the option.

A choice of inboxes

Meta previewed the integration earlier this year, showing that users will be able to keep third-party messages in a separate folder or merge them into their main inbox. The company also plans to notify users whenever a new app becomes compatible with WhatsApp.

Privacy warnings remain in place

While Meta stresses that it cannot see encrypted messages sent through third-party channels, it cautions that external apps may handle data differently. The reminder comes as Meta continues to operate under scrutiny after years of high-profile privacy issues.