What is Norovirus, one of the most common stomach bugs in UK?

The disease is reportedly common during the winter months and schools are where outbreaks of norovirus can occur.

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Covid cases in the UK are still on the rise across the nation but Brits also have to be highly alert about another type of highly infectious viral illness called norovirus.

Also referred to as “the winter vomiting bug,” though it can affect people all year round, norovirus is one of the most common stomach bugs in the UK.

Norovirus is a very unpleasant illness and those infected by the virus usually experience vomiting and or diarrhoea, The Sun informs.

So, since schools reopened earlier this year, it’s important to be vigilant and look out for this disease.

But, according to the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency the cases of this disease are lower than the five-year average – this can be reassuring, yet, considering norovirus is a very unpleasant illness with sometimes severe consequences, people need to be alert and informed about it.

Dr Lesley Larkin, Surveillance Lead, Gastrointestinal Infections and Food Safety, UK Health Security Agency is reported to have said, “Practising good hygiene is important to prevent the spread of norovirus infection.

“This includes hand washing with soap and warm water regularly and thoroughly, especially after using the toilet or an episode of illness and before eating or preparing food.”

According to experts, norovirus symptoms usually start between 12 and 48 hours of being infected with the virus, and it takes two to three days for most people to start to feel better.

The NHS states, “Stay off school or work until you have not been sick or had diarrhoea for at least 2 days. This is when you’re most infectious.

“Do not visit hospitals or care homes during this time.”

So, what are the symptoms of norovirus?

According to information about norovirus on the NHS website, you may have been infected with the norovirus if you suddenly feel sick, or experience watery diarrhoea and projectile puking.

The main symptoms are as follows:

• Sick feeling (nausea)

• Diarrhoea

• Being sick (puking)

You may also experience:

• High fever

• Headache

• Pain in arms and legs

Dr Lesley is quoted as saying, “If you do get ill, drink plenty of fluids during that time to prevent dehydration, especially in the very young, elderly or those with weakened immunity.

“Those experiencing diarrhoea and vomiting should not return to work or send unwell children to school until at least 48 hours after symptoms have cleared and ideally should also not prepare food during this time either.

“We advise people with symptoms to avoid visiting GP surgeries and hospitals, however, if they are concerned, they should talk to their GP by phone or contact NHS 111 or visit the NHS choices norovirus webpage.”

The Mayo Clinic informs that some infected people may show no signs or symptoms of being infected with the norovirus. However, they can still spread the disease to others.

Also, even after several weeks of recovering from norovirus, a patient can continue to shed the virus in their stool.

In addition, if the patient has any other medical condition, this shedding could continue for weeks or months.

There are also cases in which the virus can remain in the intestines for weeks or even months.

Experts warn that patients should ring 111 for advice if vomiting continues after two days, or if they have diarrhoea for more than a week.

This also applies to children. It’s also crucial to look out for signs of dehydration, especially if oral rehydration sachets don’t fix the issue.

The NHS also advises calling 999 if there’s blood in your sick or if it’s yellow or green in colour and looks like ground coffee. You should also call 999 if you experience pain when looking at lights, have a stiff neck or get a sudden severe headache or stomach ache.

Causes of norovirus

Health experts affirm that noroviruses can remain on surfaces and objects for numerous days or weeks.

You can get infected by:

• Eating food that is contaminated

• Drinking water that is contaminated

• Touching contaminated surfaces or objects and then touching your mouth

• Being in close proximity to a person who is infected with norovirus.