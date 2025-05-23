Skip to content
3 children hospitalised after norovirus outbreak at Winchester primary school

A deep clean has been scheduled at the school

Norovirus Outbreak at Winchester School Leads to Hospitalizations

Norovirus, often referred to as the winter vomiting bug

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 23, 2025
An outbreak of norovirus at a primary school near Winchester has resulted in three children being admitted to hospital, local authorities have confirmed.

Seven pupils from a single class at Compton All Saints Church of England Primary School were affected by the highly contagious virus, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea. The outbreak prompted the children to stay home from school on Thursday, with three requiring hospital treatment.

Hampshire County Council confirmed the incident, stating that the school has taken precautionary measures following advice from Public Health. The 120-pupil school, which caters to children aged 4 to 11, said it had been advised to isolate the affected class from the rest of the school. However, as this was not feasible due to logistical constraints, the school opted to close the class on Friday.

A deep clean has been scheduled at the school, which was already due to close on Friday afternoon for the half-term break. Parents have been informed of the outbreak and provided with information about norovirus from Public Health England.

Norovirus, often referred to as the winter vomiting bug, is a common cause of gastroenteritis and is highly infectious. While it is most prevalent during the colder months, it can spread at any time of the year. Symptoms typically include the sudden onset of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea, and usually last around two days.

Public Health officials are continuing to monitor the situation at the Winchester-area school. The deep cleaning and class closure are intended to limit further transmission and ensure the premises are safe for pupils' return after the break.

