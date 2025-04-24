Wexham Hall sale sparks bidding war between Council and Hindu group

WEXHAM COURT PARISH COUNCIL said it wants to redevelop its hall into a community hub – but faces competition from a Hindu group that wants to buy the building.

Slough Borough Council owns the hall and leases it to the parish council.

Borough council leaders agreed last month to include it on their list of assets that could be sold after Wexham Court Parish Council (WCPC) expressed an interest in buying it.

Parish council clerk Adil Iftikhar said the sale would allow the “outdated” hall to be redeveloped. He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “The hall is currently outdated and not fit for purpose, therefore, the site needs redevelopment.

“The intention of WCPC is to acquire the hall so it can create a multi-purpose community hub.

“Acquiring the site will enable the parish council to obtain lending and grants to ensure the development takes place.

He added: “The hall is and always will be open to all communities as we cater for all sections of society.”

However, Hindu organisation Jeeyar Educational Trust UK also said it wants to buy the hall.

It submitted a petition to Slough Borough Council on March 14 – just one day after council leaders declared the hall could be sold – asking to buy the hall without a bidding process.

The petition was signed by more than 1,800 people.

It said: “Slough has a significant and growing Hindu population, making it a strategic location with a strong tradition of cultural integration.

“Expanding our presence with a dedicated larger space would further enhance the local community by providing essential spiritual, educational, and charitable services.”

Slough Borough Council confirmed that it considers WCPC to be a “special purchaser”. This means the council considers the sale to WCPC could offer particular benefits that other buyers could not.

A council spokesperson said this was because WCPC was the current leaseholder and because of “its role and function”.

However, Slough Borough Council said other special purchasers could also express interest in buying the building.

It added that Jeeyar Educational Trust UK “may be considered a special purchaser” but “formal assessment of any application has not yet taken place to qualify their interest”.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)