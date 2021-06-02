West End stars unite for India Covid fundraiser

The Same Voices Unite project features more than 30 performers, from south Asian and Middle Eastern heritage. (Photo credit: Danny Kaan)

By: Lauren Codling

BRITISH ASIAN performers from London’s West End have united to record a song and raise money for the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India.

A specially recorded version of It Means Beautiful from the West End musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was released last week. The Same Voices Unite project features more than 30 performers, from south Asian and Middle Eastern heritage.

A music video to accompany the ballad is intended to create awareness about the Covid situation in India. The country has been overwhelmed by cases in recent weeks, with hospitals and crematoriums struggling to cope with demand.

Project director Irvine Iqbal told Eastern Eye the initiative was motivated by “a feeling of helplessness” after seeing the media coverage of the level of devastation in India. “When you’re in the UK and in your comfortable little bubble, you feel very helpless,” he said. “An idea had been going around in my head about creating a project that could raise awareness (of the situation), and I thought, ‘what better opportunity than coming together and assembling a team to create a song?’”

Iqbal reached out to fellow performer Sejal Keshwala, who is a regular cast member in Jamie. With her assistance, he was able to get permission from writer and composers Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom Macra to rerecord the track.

A number of West End performers, including Liam Tamne, Arun Blair-Mangat, Nadim Naaman, Hiba Elchikhe, Tony Jayawardena and Tim Mahendran, also offered to contribute to the video.

Keshwala, who also features in the recording, said the video was an opportunity for creatives to raise awareness of the crisis via music. “Music is universal and that was our way of reaching more people and getting more attention (on the issue),” she told Eastern Eye.

The song is originally sung in Jamie by the title character’s friend Pritti. Keshwala said its message was “there is beauty in everything and accepting who you are. Everybody can find their own connection to (the song).”

Iqbal added: “The song’s context really transcends into who we are as human beings – we must all love and support one another.”

Despite restrictions being eased in the UK, Iqbal said it was important to remember that the pandemic was still impacting people around the world. “Now that lockdown is lifted in the UK, we may think life is ok again but unfortunately, outside of our world, troubles are still happening in places like India.”

Most of the cast and crew have been personally affected by the crisis in India, Iqbal added, with many having family members or loved ones residing in the country.

“We all feel helpless, because we can’t do anything as we’re over here,” he said. “The only way we can do something is raise awareness.”

Those who view the video online are directed to a charity appeal launched by the Amir Khan Foundation, One Family Global and Dasra. The money will go towards oxygen concentrators for hospitals, testing communities for co-morbidities, providing support to migrant communities and delivering food and healthcare.

Iqbal praised those who contributed to the project, acknowledging that many have been out of work due to the closure of theatres. No artists were paid for their work on the track.

“They’re all going through their own issues because nobody’s worked in our industry (due to the pandemic),” said Iqbal, who is also an actor. “But the cast, musicians and creatives gave their time for free, and despite having such a tough year, they said, ‘we will still open our arms, and we’ll still give you our art.’

“To me, that is the most profound thing anybody could ever do.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/indiaemergency