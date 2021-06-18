Website Logo
  • Friday, June 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 383,490
Total Cases 29,762,793
Today's Fatalities 1,587
Today's Cases 62,480
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 383,490
Total Cases 29,762,793
Today's Fatalities 1,587
Today's Cases 62,480

Entertainment

“Were aware of creating a super-sensitive film, but not history,” says Ajay Devgn as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam turns 22

Ajay Devgn (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Directed by celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) is one of the most loved Hindi films of all times. Powered by excellent performances from the whole cast, an imaginative screenplay, and breathtakingly beautiful song and dance routines, the emotionally charged film has attained cult status over the years.

As Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam turns 22 on Friday, superstar Ajay Devgn took a trip down memory lane and reminisced working on the film. The romantic-drama-musical is a love triangle between Sameer (Salman Khan), Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Vanraj (Devgn).

Devgn said that while the team was well-aware of the sensitive storyline of the film, they were surprised by its runaway success. “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash and I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. We did not think though that it would create history. Humbled,” the award-winning actor wrote on Twitter. He also shared a couple of candid on-location photographs from the sets of the film.

Backed by Bhansali and distributed by Shemaroo Entertainment and Eros International, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam did not only emerge as a huge blockbuster at the ticket window, but it also garnered widespread critical acclaim. All songs of the film were a huge hit and are popular among listeners even today.

After its rousing success, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam also won big at various award shows. It won the prestigious National Film Award for music, cinematography, choreography and production design.

Sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the film, the official Twitter handle of Bhansali Productions celebrated the 22 years of the film. “We experienced a gamut of emotions then and we are experiencing a gamut of emotions now as we open our treasure chest. #22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam. Celebrating the 22 years of living and loving Vanraj, Nandini & Sameer’s testimony of love,” the tweet read.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Fresh details emerge on Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter
FILM
Akshay Kumar donates generously to build a school in Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir
FILM
Manisha Koirala joins Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon on the cast of Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo remake
FILM
Adah Sharma to star in her first Telugu romcom; Nani to produce
MUSIC
British Asian music artists come together to promote organ donation
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar on 17 years of Lakshya: Forever grateful to the Indian army
Entertainment
Release date of Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea announced
Entertainment
Karan Johar launches Yash Johar Foundation for people in the Indian entertainment industry
Entertainment
Dhanush teams up with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula for a trilingual movie
Entertainment
Sherni movie review: Vidya Balan roars in this Amit Masurkar’s directorial
FILM
Manushi Chhillar to star opposite debutant Ahaan Panday in her hat-trick film with…
FILM
Pranab Kapadia teams up with R Balki, Gauri Shinde for upcoming films of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…
Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
“Were aware of creating a super-sensitive film, but not history,”…
Fresh details emerge on Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter
Akshay Kumar donates generously to build a school in Bandipora…
Businesswoman spared jail after stalking and threatening to kill 27-year-old…
Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan faces trial for alleged sexual…
Police summon Twitter’s India head over assault video