Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Wealthy landlady kept domestic servant as ‘unpaid slave’, made her work 14-hours per day

Jacqueline Whittington, 60, claimed Farzana Kausar also pinched and kicked her

hand of the little girl who wants to protect herself from her attacker during an abuse with black and white effect

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A domestic servant has accused her wealthy landlady of subjecting her to violence and mental cruelty that drove her close to suicide.

Jacqueline Whittington, 60, claimed Farzana Kausar made her work as an “unpaid slave” for for 14 hours day.

Lewes Crown Court in East Sussex heard that Whittington, 60, had never been paid a penny since 2004 when she had met her employer.

The “shocking” treatment of the live-in helper came to light when a nanny hired by Kausar raised an alarm. It led to Kausar’s arrest in Hove. She has been charged with holding Whittington in slavery or servitude between August 2015 and May 2019.

Whittington said in a video interview played to the court that Kausar, 58, was a violent person who “pinched, poked, prodded and kicked” her.

“She went for me all the time,” the mother-of-four said in the video reported by Mail Online.

“She went for me in the car, slammed the door on my foot and fractured my ankle,” the domestic servant said, accusing her employer of hiding her hospital letters to deny her appointments.

“She ripped off a necklace her mum had given me for Christmas, smashed my glasses, (and) scratched the side of my face,” Whittington said, adding she was also once pulled over the table by her hair.

She said her day would start at 8 am and she would “cook, clean, wash, iron, cook dinner, do the washing up until 10 pm”. When she asked for pay, the employer said it was put in her bank account. But the domestic servant said she never saw the money.

“I’ve become an ill nervous wreck. If it wasn’t for those beautiful children I would be dead by now.”

She said she came “close to killing myself because I can’t take anymore but won’t due to those kids.” 

Whittington, a vulnerable alcoholic estranged from her family, first met Kausar when the latter was living in a flat in Worthing in East Sussex.

When the domestic servant went to London to carry out decorating for her employer’s family, she was told she wasn’t wanted back in Worthing and would instead be housed in London.

Shortly afterwards she moved in with Kausar, her husband Mohammed Hanif and their young daughter Isla, Mail Online reported.

Whittington said Kausar intimidated her and treated her like “a little piece of dirt on the ground.”

“She says if you don’t do this, don’t do that I’ll f*****g kill you’,” she quoted her employer as telling her. But she admitted the landlady bought her wine and tobacco.

Kausar, who now has three children, has denied Whittington’s allegations.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
New chief declines to call Met Police institutionally racist
News
‘You saved my life’, Hindu man thanks Muslim activist who rescued him during Leicester violence
News
Keir Starmer calls Rupa Huq’s comments on Kwarteng ‘clearly racist’
News
Suella Braverman raps Sussex Police for ‘playing identity politics’ over convicted paedophile gender identity row
News
Family of Bolton doctor who died in car crash suspects ‘involvement of third party’
News
IMF and Moody’s censure UK policy, Bank of England says will act big
News
Rupa Huq suspended as Labour MP after calling Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially black’
News
Bad lifestyle linked to 400 cancer cases a day in UK
News
‘Residents living in fear, feeling too frightened to leave their homes:’ Claudia Webbe…
News
Half of Asian UK employees experience microaggressions at work, reveals survey
News
600 patients recalled to hospital after faulty surgery by Walsall Hospital surgeon left…
News
‘Rishi was ridiculed for predicting it, but it looks like he was right’:…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW