A RICE tycoon has told the High Court he cannot pay £1.3 million in rent and interest to the wife of Russian billionaire German Khan because she is under UK sanctions, The Daily Mail reported.
Angelika Khan began letting a property in Eaton Square, Belgravia, to Karan Chanana in January 2022 for a three-year tenancy at £37,700 a month. The payments were to be made to Savills, which would then forward them to Mrs Khan.
After the UK sanctioned Mrs Khan in April 2022, Chanana’s lawyer, Hugo Page KC, said continuing payments would breach sanctions.
Mr Chanana made one payment post-sanction, but Savills refused further payments. Mr Chanana has kept paying his solicitors, who are holding the money until UK authorities permit its release.
Mrs Khan argued the payments could go to a frozen account without requiring permission. The court will deliver a judgment on June 3.
Earlier in January, Mrs Khan lost an appeal against the sanctions, The Reuters reported.
Britain imposed the sanctions in April 2022, a month after sanctioning Mr Khan, whose net worth Forbes estimates at £6.5 billion.
Mrs Khan argued she had no political involvement or influence over Russia.
Justin Bieber faces backlash for ‘I love you’ comment on 17-year-old star Ariana Greenblatt’s post