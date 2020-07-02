‘We must do more to protect Asians from Covid-19’

By Claudia Webbe

Labour MP for Leicester East

AT EVERY step in this crisis, from lockdown delay, PPE shortages and care home neglect, to track, trace and test­ing disinformation, the prime minister has failed to adequately pro­tect our communities.

That is why the UK had the worst coronavi­rus death rate per capita of any country in the world. The UK accounts for more than 10 per cent of all global deaths, even though it has less than one per cent of the world’s population.

Our high death rate was not inevitable. If the UK had followed South Korea’s example, we would have 29,000 few­er coronavirus deaths. If we had dealt with this crisis on par with Ger­many, we would have around 23,000 fewer.

According to a former government scientific advisor, the number of coronavirus deaths in the UK would have been halved if safety measures had been in­troduced a week earlier. Yet this week, the gov­ernment has announced a drastic relaxation of lockdown measures.

When compared to public health indicators in other countries when they lifted restrictions, the UK is acting prema­turely and rashly. It is especially alarming that the government has re­fused to accept calls from medical leaders for a review of our read­iness for a second wave, especially considering the disproportionate impact of the coronavi­rus upon African, Asian and other minority eth­nic communities.

This was proven by the government’s own report entitled Covid-19: Review of disparities in risks and outcomes, which it shamefully on­ly published after re­peated pressure, and which did not outline any protective measures. It has subsequently re­leased several recom­mendations, and I will continue pushing min­isters to outline a clear plan about how they will be implemented.

The Office for National Statistics found that black (African and Afri­can-Caribbean) people are 1.9 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than white people; those of Bangladeshi and Pa­kistani descent are 1.8 times more likely to die; and people of Indian descent are around 1.5 times more likely to be killed by coronavirus.

Analysis from Public Health England showed that once in hospital, people from African, Asian and minority eth­nic backgrounds are al­so more likely to require intensive care. These communities account­ed for 11 per cent of those hospitalised with Covid-19, but over 36 per cent of those admit­ted to critical care.

Many have wrongly tried to dismiss the im­balance in deaths as be­ing explained by cultural – or even genetic – dif­ferences. Yet the scourge of institutional racism results in unequal access to quality education, healthy food, liveable wages, and affordable housing – which are the foundations of health and wellbeing.

Like many residents, I am deeply concerned about the recently an­nounced increase in coronavirus cases in Leicester, especially giv­en that we are the city where the minority makes up the majority. As lockdown was im­posed on Leicester on Monday (29) night, I strongly encourage eve­ryone to keep taking safety precautions, in­cluding washing hands regularly throughout the day, wearing a face mask in public, keeping two metres away from anyone we don’t live with and minimising contact with others.

As anti-racists, the task ahead of us is not only to defeat this virus, but also to build a world free of the racial ine­qualities which have ex­acerbated its brutal im­pact. That means we must keep pushing the government to urgently launch a public inquiry into the discrepancies in Covid-19 deaths.

The government’s recklessness has already cost too many lives, es­pecially from African, Asian and minority eth­nic communities. They must ensure that their rush to relax lockdown does not lead to even greater suffering.