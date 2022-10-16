‘We feel like a community that is under siege’: 180 Hindu groups write open letter to PM Truss

“Although the causes of what happened in Leicester are many and complex, the bottom line is that a marginalised Hindu community has been targeted through violence and intimidation.”

Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss (Photo by Daniel Leal-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Several British Indian organisations have collectively urged prime minister Liz Truss to ensure security for the Hindu community which is “living in a state of fear” following the recent violence in the country.



Some 180 entities, including the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Sanstha UK, said the Hindus “feel like a community that is under siege” because of “open violence, intimidation and abuse”.



Tensions between Hindu and Muslim groups in Leicester came to head during the celebrations of India’s victory over Pakistan in a T20 match played in Dubai in August this year. The unruly incidents were followed by further violence in September resulting in the arrests of dozens of suspected troublemakers. The confrontations, which police said were fuelled by falsehood on social media, also echoed elsewhere in England.



In their letter, the organisations made six appeals to the prime minister including an active investigation of the most recent crimes against the Hindu community and financial support for the victims of riots.



They sought to draw Truss’ attention to the recent disturbances in Leicester, Birmingham and other towns which “have greatly distressed the Indian and Hindu communities in the UK.”



Their letter said, “Hatred towards the Hindu community is at an all-time high, to the point where there has been open violence, intimidation, and abuse levelled at Hindus through physical assaults, harassment on social media, and most recently through soft targeting in schools and the workplace.”



OPEN LETTER by INSIGHT UK, signed by 180 Hindu organisations to the PM of UK @trussliz. Authorities must act against targeted hate crimes against the #Hindu community. Failing Liberty: Tolerating intolerance is breaking #Britain. #Hinduphobia #HindusUnderAttackInUK #Leicester 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zw0ZB04sBR — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) October 14, 2022