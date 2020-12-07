‘We could not be colour blind’, Barnardo’s responds to ‘white privilege’ row

THE UK’s biggest children’s charity Barnardo’s has hit back at Tory MPs who were upset about its blogpost discussing racial inequality and white privilege.







Barnardo also rvealed that its chief executive Javed Khan, who is from a BAME background, had been the target of ‘explicit racism’ following the blogpost.

The post had offered parents tips on how to discuss ‘white privilege’ with their children.

According to the blogpost, the users of Barnardo’s service from black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds faced additional challenges due to the colour of their skin.







It also acknowledged that white service users also faced ‘inequality and disadvantage’ on a daily basis.

The post explained the meaning of the term ‘white privilege’ and urged to discuss the systemic racism faced by BAME people in the UK.

Folowing this, 12 Conservative MPs wrote to Khan expressing their ‘concern and disappointment’ at the blogpost on Friday(4).







The group said they had asked the chair of the Charity Commission to investigate the post. They described the post as ‘ideological dogma’ and ‘divisive militancy’, reported The Guardian.

The MPs were from the Common Sense Group, 59 MPs and seven members of the House of Lords who are committed to promoting a ‘traditional Tory view’ on immigration, the report said.

“The charity was as committed as ever to representing and advocating for all vulnerable children, but could not be ‘colour blind’. Whilst poverty and disadvantage is a reality for children from all backgrounds, colours and creeds – across our UK services, day in day out we see that black, Asian and minority ethnic children face additional challenges as well,” said Dr David Barnardo, Barnardo’s vice-president.







“On top of experiencing poverty, lack of access to opportunity, childhood trauma, multiple forms of abuse, and criminal exploitation, this group are also treated less fairly at school, by employers, and by the criminal justice system. They have poorer housing, and poorer health outcomes.”

The charity made it clear that it will keep raising the issues that matter for all vulnerable children regardless of their background or the colour of their skin.

It further said that avoiding conversation on ‘systemic racism’ is not acceptable as it is deeply important for entire communities.





