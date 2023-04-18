Website Logo
  • Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

We are very confident: Vikram on Ponniyin Selvan II

Also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram, Ponniyin Selvan II will be released worldwide in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Ponniyin Selvan 2

By: Mohnish Singh

With the release of Ponniyin Selvan II, all the pieces of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus will come together, said acclaimed actor Vikram on Tuesday.

The actor, who plays Aditha Karikalan in the pan-India film, said the team didn’t think the first part of the historical fiction drama, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, will break “all records in south”. What they knew was that it would be received well as it was true to the Tamil culture.

“We are very confident (about part two).  The (part one of the) film was loved in Tamil because it was very true to what was written all those years ago. And they loved that. So, there was no misinterpretation. We didn’t change anything. The second part that we are doing now, there are certain endings that we are leaving open,” Vikram told reporters.

The two-part Ponniyin Selvan chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Ponniyin Selvan I was praised for its aesthetic value and layered characters and was reported as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022. Vikram said the whole cast would be ready to reprise their roles if Ratnam ever makes a third part. “If Mani sir asks us to come back for ‘Ponniyin Selvan 3’, we’ll all be there,” he added.

The actor also spoke about why the movie perhaps did better in the south than in the Hindi-speaking belt. “Whenever we are releasing the film, we never go with ‘Will this work?’ You think it’s going to work, no matter how bad the film is from anybody’s point of view. The kind of response we got for part one, we weren’t surprised. We didn’t think that it would break all records in south or Tamil Nadu, especially, but we knew it was going to do well… Second part is what everybody would want to see,” Vikram added.

The actor was speaking at a press conference ahead of the film’s release on April 28. He was accompanied by co-stars Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram, Ponniyin Selvan II will be released worldwide in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Adipurush set to world-premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2023
NEWS
Fawad Khan: ‘It’s still better if we don’t compare Pakistani cinema with the world right…
NEWS
Madhuri Dixit treats Apple CEO Tim Cook to Vada pav amid store launch in Mumbai
Entertainment
Pakistani singer Ali Sethi’s song ‘Pasoori’ huge hit at Coachella
Entertainment
I have men in my life who are insecure because of my success: Priyanka Chopra
NEWS
Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR on his next film
Entertainment
Mother Teresa & Me: Deepti Naval shares poster of new film with Banita…
MUSIC
Nick Jonas joined by daughter Malti during his London concert
NEWS
Producer of Fawad Khan’s next Money Back Guarantee believes, ‘It’s a great time…
Entertainment
After Salman and Shah Rukh, Sharvari to join Yash Raj Films’ spy universe
NEWS
Fahadh Faasil’s first look from Dhoomam out
NEWS
Muttiah Muralitharan biopic: Makers share first look on cricketer’s 51st birthday
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW