Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 468,980
Total Cases 34,587,822
Today's Fatalities 190
Today's Cases 6,990
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 468,980
Total Cases 34,587,822
Today's Fatalities 190
Today's Cases 6,990

Entertainment

“We are filled with gratitude and gladness,” says Ranveer Singh as 83 trailer garners rousing response

Ranveer Singh (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for DIFF)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday said that his forthcoming film 83 is not just a film but a tribute to the moment that made history in the game of Indian cricket. Directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, the sports drama chronicles India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. Singh steps into the shoes of Kapil Dev.

Expressing gratitude to his fans and well-wishers, the 36-year-old actor posted a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking everyone for appreciating the trailer, which has garnered more than 50 million views on YouTube.

“Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press… people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie’s trailer, and we are filled with gratitude and gladness,” he wrote.

For Singh, 83 is ‘not just a movie but his way of paying tribute to the historic win of India against the West Indies. “…it’s a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all! It’s about the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983 – ‘Kapil’s Devils’! These men are legends, and it’s an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen!” he said.

“Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, it’s everything you dreamed of! Take a bow!” he added.

Singh’s actor wife Deepika Padukone essays the role of Romi, Kapil’s wife in 83. Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree round out the cast of the film.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, 83 will arrive in cinema halls on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan starts filming Vikram Vedha in Lucknow
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut files FIR alleging death threats over posts on farmers’ protests
Entertainment
Salman Khan confirms collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya on a film
Entertainment
Makers to unveil RRR trailer on December 3
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar to star as one of the male leads in his next directorial Jee…
Entertainment
Salman Khan opens up about his docuseries Beyond the Star
Entertainment
Runway 34: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer MayDay gets a new title
Entertainment
Dhanush wins Best Actor for Asuran at BRICS Film Festival
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed to receive top British Independent Film Awards honour
Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav: Can you believe who I am working with?
Entertainment
Vivian Dsena is all praise for his Sirf Tum co-star Eisha Singh
Entertainment
“I knew in my head what I wanted to do with this character,”…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK secretary concerned over ‘Indian food safety standards’ ahead of…
British newspapers made mistakes in their coverage of Muslims, says…
Glamorgan county makes attempt to tackle racism
Saif Ali Khan starts filming Vikram Vedha in Lucknow
“We are filled with gratitude and gladness,” says Ranveer Singh…
UK film classification board adopts a stricter position on racist…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE