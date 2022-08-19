Website Logo
  • Friday, August 19, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘We are all praying for you, waiting for you’: Rajpal Yadav wishes Raju Srivastava speedy recovery

Raju, who is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at AIIMS Delhi, continues to be in critical condition.

Source : (Instagram / @rajusrivastavaofficial)

By: Melvin Samuel

Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav has sent his best wishes to Raju Srivastava, who is admitted to the intensive care unit at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Rajpal took to his Instagram handle and posted a video in which he was heard saying that he is eagerly waiting for him to meet up after he gets better. The video was captioned, “Get well soon Raju mere bhai …miss seeing you. @rajusrivastavaofficial.”

In the video, speaking in Hindi, he said, “Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your ‘sansaar’ and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery. Get out soon, so that we can all hug each other, and you stay happy and keep entertaining the world. Love you brother, god bless you, get well soon.”

Raju, who is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at AIIMS Delhi, continues to be in critical condition.

According to a source, he is still unconscious and showing very little signs of improvement.

The comedian had been admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Post this his trainer took him to the hospital.

The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sex, gore, killings: Paddy Considine says House of the Dragon faithful enough to Game of…
Entertainment
Boycott calls for Hindi films has become a joke, undermines audience’s intelligence: Taapsee Pannu
Entertainment
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Asia Pacific Premiere Tour…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan reveals a special connection between his film Krrish and The Lord of the…
Entertainment
Tatiana Maslany wants her She-Hulk character to go on a date with THIS superhero and…
Entertainment
Emilia Clarke called ‘short and dumpy’ by Australian TV CEO
Entertainment
Jacqueline shares ‘Dear me…’ cryptic note after being named in ED money laundering…
Entertainment
Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato film to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Entertainment
‘You won’t see me out there promoting any of my upcoming films,’ announces…
Entertainment
Twilight: New Moon director reveals why he turned down Taylor Swift’s request for…
Entertainment
Marvel ‘scolded’ Owen Wilson ‘multiple times’ for sharing deets on his Loki role
Entertainment
Madonna passionately kisses two women on 64th birthday in Italy, see video
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘I want to continue cooking and feed people for as…
Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder,…
Imran Khan’s PTI hired CIA veteran to lobby, manage US…
Sex, gore, killings: Paddy Considine says House of the Dragon…
Boycott calls for Hindi films has become a joke, undermines…
Gandhi statue outside Hindu temple in New York vandalised in…