‘We are all praying for you, waiting for you’: Rajpal Yadav wishes Raju Srivastava speedy recovery

Raju, who is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at AIIMS Delhi, continues to be in critical condition.

Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav has sent his best wishes to Raju Srivastava, who is admitted to the intensive care unit at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Rajpal took to his Instagram handle and posted a video in which he was heard saying that he is eagerly waiting for him to meet up after he gets better. The video was captioned, “Get well soon Raju mere bhai …miss seeing you. @rajusrivastavaofficial.”

In the video, speaking in Hindi, he said, “Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your ‘sansaar’ and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery. Get out soon, so that we can all hug each other, and you stay happy and keep entertaining the world. Love you brother, god bless you, get well soon.”

According to a source, he is still unconscious and showing very little signs of improvement.

The comedian had been admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Post this his trainer took him to the hospital.

The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

