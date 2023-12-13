Wellingborough District Hindu Association awarded King’s Award for Voluntary Service

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The Wellingborough District Hindu Association (WDHA) has been awarded the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service by his majesty the King.

Though the presentation of the award is yet to take place, the announcement of this “tremendous achievement” was made and celebrated during the annual community Diwali dinner hosted by WDHA in partnership with Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service on November 18, 2023.

The event which marked a celebration of culture and community unity, boasted an array of esteemed guest speakers and cultural presentations aimed at fostering a deeper understanding between diverse communities.

Its core focus lies in promoting unity and safeguarding the well-being of individuals across various backgrounds, a press release from WDHA said.



Adding to the jubilance of the evening was the announcement, which in part read as, “His Majesty the King has approved the KAVS National Assessment Committee’s recommendation that the volunteers of Wellingborough District Hindu Association (WDHA) should receive The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) 2023. This represents a tremendous achievement, and we hope that the group’s volunteers will feel immensely proud of it.”

The announcement applauded the tireless efforts of WDHA’s volunteers, commemorating their remarkable dedication spanning five decades.

WDHA is presently anticipating information from the KAVS committee regarding the specifics of when and how the award presentation will take place. It is expected that the award ceremony will likely occur in Wellingborough in the coming months.

With over 200 attendees, the event was a lively gathering, where the rich diversity of cultural performances and celebrations echoed the spirit of unity and community pride.