WBA commits $350,000 to AIF for needed Covid-19 resources in India

WALGREENS Boots Alliance has announced a commitment of $350,000 to the American India Foundation (AIF) as it seeks to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Under this initiative, the WBA will provide a direct donation of $100,000. It will allow its team members to donate to a special fund, amounting to at least $100,000 and also match these contributions from team members, up to $100,000.

It will contribute an in-kind product donation of approximately $50,000 worth of pulse oximeters. The AIF will distribute oximeters to rural healthcare workers on the frontlines across India.

“Throughout the pandemic, WBA has been committed to keeping communities safe and providing much-needed healthcare services, while also working to address barriers to access,” said Rosalind Brewer, CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

“Our thoughts are with everyone in India right now, and we are proud to support the American India Foundation to deliver immediate and vital resources at this critical time.”