Watkins’ late goal takes England to Euro final against Spain

The game seemed headed for extra time until Watkins’ decisive strike. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Ollie Watkins scored a crucial injury-time goal as England defeated the Netherlands 2-1 on Wednesday, securing a spot in the Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin.

The match started poorly for England when Xavi Simons gave the Netherlands an early lead in Dortmund. England equalised with a Harry Kane penalty after a VAR review by German referee Felix Zwayer. The game seemed headed for extra time until Watkins’ decisive strike.

Watkins, who replaced Kane, received a pass from fellow substitute Cole Palmer in the first minute of stoppage time, turned, and scored low into the far corner, leaving the Netherlands stunned.

“I’m lost for words, really,” said Watkins, the Aston Villa striker. “I don’t think I’ve hit a ball that sweet before, and obviously in such a special moment.”

Gareth Southgate’s England team has had an inconsistent campaign but is now in their second consecutive European Championship final, aiming to win their first major trophy since 1966. They will face a strong Spain team, who beat France 2-1 on Tuesday.

“We play the team who’ve been the best team in the tournament and we have a day less to prepare so it’s a huge task. But we’re still here and we’re fighting,” Southgate said.

The Netherlands hoped to replicate their 1988 Euros victory in Germany but fell short. A win would have set up a repeat of the 2010 World Cup final. Instead, they now head home.

“I am disappointed about the final result in a match which started really good for us,” said their coach, Ronald Koeman. “A great goal, and then it’s over, and that is difficult to accept.”

England reached this stage despite not winning any of their last four matches in 90 minutes and needing extra time against Slovakia and Switzerland. This might have given the Dutch a physical edge after their impressive wins over Romania and Turkey.

Marc Guehi returned to England’s defence after suspension, while Koeman started Donyell Malen in attack at Borussia Dortmund’s home ground, the Westfalenstadion.

The stadium holds special significance for the Dutch, being the site of their 2-0 win over Brazil in the 1974 World Cup, with goals by Johan Neeskens and Johan Cruyff.

The Netherlands took the lead after seven minutes when Simons dispossessed Declan Rice and scored from 35 metres out, beating Jordan Pickford. The Dutch celebrated with their fans as England trailed for the third consecutive game.

England quickly responded. Kane forced a save from Bart Verbruggen and then was fouled by Denzel Dumfries, leading to a VAR-reviewed penalty. Kane scored, making up for his missed penalty in the 2022 World Cup against France.

The game became open and entertaining. Dumfries cleared Phil Foden’s shot off the line and hit the bar with a header from a Simons corner. Foden also hit the post with a curling shot.

The Netherlands made tactical changes, with Joey Veerman replacing the injured Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst replacing Malen at halftime. The game grew more cautious as it progressed.

Pickford denied Virgil van Dijk in the 65th minute, and the Netherlands gained control as England’s players tired. England thought they had scored in the 79th minute when Bukayo Saka turned in Kyle Walker’s cutback, but Walker was offside.

Southgate then substituted Kane and Foden for Watkins and Palmer, leading to Watkins’ match-winning goal.

(With inputs from AFP)