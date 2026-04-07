5 warning signs your ‘rare collectible’ could be a fake

Global collectibles market exceeds £120 billion with growing online sales

Counterfeits form 3.3 per cent of global trade, raising risks for buyers

Experts say minor alterations are the most common fraud tactic

The collectibles and antiques market is expanding rapidly, with global estimates placing its value at over £120 billion ($150 billion). A growing share of these transactions now happens online, with some industry reports suggesting digital platforms account for more than half of total sales.

That shift has changed how people buy rare items. It has also made it easier for manipulated or fake pieces to circulate. The OECD estimates counterfeit goods make up around 3.3 per cent of global trade, worth more than £400 billion ($500 billion), highlighting the scale of the problem.

In the UK, Action Fraud continues to report online shopping fraud as one of the most common categories, with losses running into hundreds of millions of pounds each year. Collectibles often fall into this bracket because buyers rely heavily on images, descriptions and trust rather than physical inspection.

Kayleigh Davies, an antiques specialist at Auctionet, recently dealt with a case where a vase was falsely branded as Lalique. “The seller had paid somebody to engrave ‘Lalique’ on to the bottom,” she said, as quoted in a news report.

Here are five clear warning signs buyers should watch for.

1. Fake signatures or added branding

If a name dramatically increases value, it is often the first thing fraudsters try to manipulate.

Luxury brands, artist signatures and maker’s marks can push prices up by hundreds or even thousands of pounds. That makes them a frequent target for tampering. In many cases, original items without branding are altered to appear rarer than they are.

Davies said the Lalique engraving was added purely to inflate value. “It was a perfectly nice vase we would have sold if he hadn’t had it engraved,” she reportedly said.

What to check:

Look closely at how the mark sits on the object. Authentic engravings usually show signs of ageing consistent with the piece. If the marking looks newer, uneven or stylistically different, it is likely to have been added later. Experts also suggest comparing with verified examples online or through auction catalogues.

2. Hidden repairs sold as ‘perfect condition’

Condition is one of the biggest factors influencing price, but it is also where misrepresentation often happens.

Restoration is common in antiques, but undisclosed repairs can mislead buyers. A restored crack in glassware or ceramic might not be immediately visible, yet it can significantly reduce value. In some cases, professional restoration makes damage almost impossible to spot without close inspection.

Davies noted that sellers may still describe such items as being in “perfect condition”, even when work has been done.

What to check:

Inspect the item carefully for inconsistencies in texture, colour or finish. In collectibles like vintage toys, repainting is a known tactic used to mimic rare editions. Check screws, joints or edges for signs of tampering. Even small irregularities can indicate alterations.

3. Repackaged items posing as rare originals

In certain categories, packaging can be more valuable than the item itself.

Collectors are known to pay thousands of pounds for boxed Star Wars figures in original condition. This has created an incentive for sellers to pair ordinary items with replica or mismatched packaging.

With online buying becoming more common, it is easier for such listings to go unnoticed. Buyers often rely on photographs, which may not show subtle inconsistencies.

What to check:

Look for signs that the item and packaging belong together. Ageing should match. A worn item inside a pristine box, or packaging that looks too new, should raise questions. Experts also recommend checking serial numbers, labels and original seals where possible.

4. No provenance or ownership history

In the collectibles market, provenance often determines value as much as the object itself.

Provenance refers to documented history — where the item came from, who owned it and how it changed hands. Without this, even genuine items can struggle to hold value, especially at higher price points.

Davies warned buyers to be cautious when sellers cannot explain an item’s origin. “If somebody just has a single autograph, and they don’t know where it came from, don’t touch it,” she said, as quoted in a news report.

What to check:

Ask for supporting documents such as receipts, certificates or auction records. For modern collectibles, photographs or video proof can add credibility. A lack of documentation does not always mean the item is fake, but it increases the risk.

5. Sellers who avoid questions or details

The way a seller responds can reveal as much as the item itself.

Genuine sellers are usually willing to provide additional information, images or context. Those dealing in questionable items may avoid direct answers, provide vague descriptions or rush the sale.

Davies advised buyers to trust their instincts and ask questions when something feels off. “If something doesn’t look right ask a question,” she reportedly said.

What to check:

Pay attention to how the seller communicates. Delayed responses, incomplete answers or reluctance to share more details are often warning signs. In high-value purchases, transparency is key.

What buyers should know

If you end up buying a fake, there are still protections in place. Platforms like eBay offer money-back guarantees for items that do not match their description.

According to Citizens Advice, consumers are legally entitled to a refund if they unknowingly purchase counterfeit goods. Payments made via card may also be recovered through chargeback or Section 75 claims, depending on the amount.

The collectibles market is growing, attracting both serious investors and casual buyers. But with that growth comes risk.

Experts say the safest approach is straightforward. Take time to verify, question what you see and avoid rushing into purchases. In a market where value depends on trust, small details can make all the difference.