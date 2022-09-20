Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Warner Bros didn’t allow Zack Snyder to use the iconic Superman score in Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel

Man of Steel marked Henry Cavill’s debut as Superman.

Man of Steel Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Director Zack Snyder, who entered DCEU in 2013 with the Man of Steel, is no longer attached to DC projects other than Teen Titans Go, but his first DCEU film is still making noise online.

A fan claimed that Snyder fans, who did not want to hear the original John Williams score for Superman added to Man of Steel, “hated Superman and all he stands for.”

Responding to the fan, Man of Steel storyboard artist Jay Olivia revealed that both he and Snyder “loved the (original Superman theme)” and would’ve loved to have it included in the film but Warner Bros. told them they couldn’t use it.

“If I had heard that then I would have responded that both Zack and I loved that theme but the studio wouldn’t let us use it because they wanted something new for this Superman. It turned out to be a good thing because Hans’ theme was perfect,” Olivia wrote.

However, Olivia even spoke concerning the time Warner Bros accused that the Zack Snyder Cut Of Justice League Movement and Restore The SnyderVerse motion is being fuelled by bots. He wrote, “I can’t tell you how to feel and frankly you can hate on whomever you want to. When I hear “Snydercult” or “Snyderbots” or any variety of phrases directed on the snydercut motion, I don’t take it personally nor do I feel they’re speaking to me or 90% of Zack’s followers.”

He continued, “When the media called us all bots.. what did I do? I made a joke tweet saying I’m a “bot” and proceeded to put up Transformer pics. Life is brief and I don’t have the endurance to let petty crap get to me and we must always all have a good time what we did as a fandom.”

For the uninitiated, Man of Steel marked Henry Cavill’s debut as Superman.

