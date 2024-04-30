  • Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Wales first minister takes part in Holi festivities

Hundreds of Hindus and others had gathered at the Cardiff Castle to celebrate Holi festival, which marks the beginning of spring

Vaughan Gething. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

WALES first minister Vaughan Gething took part in a gathering in Cardiff Castle to celebrate Holi festival, ITV reports.

Holi is the Hindu Festival that is celebrated to mark the start of spring. Participants throw gulal (coloured powdered paint) at each other, accompanied by singing and dancing.

Gething said Holi is a celebration of love and diversity. He told ITV: “It’s a great celebration that not just makes Cardiff [what it is] but is also part of the story of Wales.

“It’s a real celebration of how our country is enriched by our diversity and a barrel load of fun as well.”

Hundreds of Hindus and others gathered at the castle ground to celebrate the festival.

Raj Aggarwa from the Indian Honorary Consul said Holi is about having lots and lots of fun, comradeship and strengthening relationships.

“It’s about getting the community together and prosperity as well.”

