Wakefield MP appears in court, denies sexual assault charge

File photo of Imran Ahmad Khan (centre), Wakefield MP. (REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo)

By: Sattwik Biswal

IMRAN AHMAD KHAN, 48, an MP who represents Wakefield in West Yorkshire appeared in court and denied sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

The MP faces a single count of sexual assault against the then teenager in Staffordshire, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Ahmad Khan, who has been suspended by the Conservative Party, appeared from his lawyer’s office by video link at the Old Bailey.

Ahmad Khan spoke only to confirm his name before pleading not guilty. Previously he had issued a denial to the allegation “in the strongest terms”.

The Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft QC, said the trial was to be held before High Court judge Mrs Justice McGowan. However, a date has not yet been set for his trial.

Ahmad Khan, who is now on unconditional bail, is next expected to appear in court for a further case management hearing in front of the trial judge next month, at a date to be later fixed.

The Conservatives had earlier confirmed his suspension from the MP, which means he sits as an independent in the Commons.