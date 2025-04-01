Wage increase takes effect for thousands of workers in Scotland

HUNDREDS of thousands of workers in Scotland will see a pay increase as new National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates take effect from Tuesday.
The changes will benefit approximately 220,000 people, according to STV News.
Full-time workers on the National Living Wage will receive an annual pay increase of £1,400 in real terms.
UK government business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the changes are part of the government’s Plan to Make Work Pay and the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation. He added that ensuring fair wages would help drive economic growth.
The National Living Wage for those aged 21 and over has increased by 6.7 per cent, from £11.44 to £12.21 per hour.
The National Minimum Wage for workers aged 18 to 20 has increased by 16.2 per cent, from £8.60 to £10 per hour, STV News reported.
For those under 18, it has risen by 18 per cent to £7.55 per hour. The Apprentice Rate has also increased by 18 per cent, from £6.40 to £7.55 per hour.
The Accommodation Offset is now £10.66 per day.
Scottish secretary Ian Murray said the increase is a landmark moment that will boost economic growth and ensure workers benefit.