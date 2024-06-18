Religion to influence voting preferences among believers: Survey

Around 51 per cent “exclusivists”, those who believe their faith is the only true religion, say faith will influence the way they will vote

By: Shajil Kumar

Half of the staunchly religious people, who believe their faith is the only true religion, claim it will shape the way they will vote in the 2024 general election, says a poll by the Institute for the Impact of Faith in Life (IIFL).

While 24 per cent of all religious UK adults agreed with the statement, “My faith will shape the way I vote in the general election”, it more than doubled (51 per cent) among the “exclusivists” (religious adults who say their faith is the only true religion).

Among the exclusivists, it varied according to religion. While only 48 per cent of exclusivist Christians agreed, it was 52 per cent among Hindus and 57 per cent among Muslims.

Among the people of faith, the younger ones are more likely to say that their religion would influence the way they will vote in the general election.

About two fifths (38 per cent) of those in the 25-34 age group said faith will matter, compared with 15 per cent of those over 65s.

IIFL secretary Dr Jake Scott said, “This indicates a possible future trend of voting on the basis of religious beliefs. It is also worth noting that the majority of 18-24s will be voting in a General Election for the first time, establishing the foundation for their future (habitual) voting behaviour.

Whitestone Insights conducted the survey with a sample size of 2,064 adults.