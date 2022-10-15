Website Logo
  Saturday, October 15, 2022
Volunteers needed in England to support COVID-19 vaccination

By: Admin Super

NHS Volunteer Responders are calling for people in England to step forward and volunteer. There is a high demand for volunteer support at local sites to help deliver the COVID-19 vaccination programme as 26 million people will be invited to come forward for the booster jab.

We need people from your community to play their part and support the NHS to bolster people’s immunity levels, protecting those most vulnerable against COVID this autumn and winter.

As a Steward Volunteer, you will be helping the NHS to protect your community and be a vital part of the team working in vaccination services. Steward Volunteers guide people on site to ensure the vaccination process runs smoothly. They also help identify people who require additional support.

It’s easy to apply online using the GoodSAM app. The time needed is flexible, on your terms, and volunteering shifts are booked simply using your smartphone. For more information or to sign-up, please visit https://nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk/i-want-to-volunteer

Volunteering can support your own wellbeing with proven benefits to both mental and physical health.

Sign up today https://nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk/i-want-to-volunteer

 

