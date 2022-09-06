Website Logo
  Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to attend the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards

The South Indian International Movie Awards is scheduled to take place on 10–11 September 2022.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

By: Mohnish Singh

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is unstoppable! The Indian film director has always managed to make it to the headline for every move he makes.

The director has strong opinions and never shies away from putting forward his point. Now after all the accomplishments the filmmaker has achieved this year, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will now be attending the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards which is all set to take place in Bengaluru.

The South Indian International Movie Awards is scheduled to take place on 10–11 September 2022. The ceremony (10th SIIMA) recognizes and honours the best films and performances from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada films and music released in 2021, along with special honours for lifetime contributions and a few special awards.

A source from the industry says: “It is a great achievement for Vivek Agnihotri with his all-time blockbuster movie The Kashmir Files in the current scenario where almost every second movie is losing it at the BO. The film’s grand success at the global BO with Rs. 350 Cr plus collection has made him a big independent filmmaker and as we all know, once you show the magic, all will welcome you showering love from all across.”

While this year has been the fruition of all the hard work Vivek Agnihotri has poured, the Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of The Kashmir Files which managed to grab the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box office for the year 2022.

Eastern Eye

