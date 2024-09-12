‘Vitamin D’ review: Comedy drama about a female divorcee is stunning

Vitamin D

By: Asjad Nazir

THE thought-provoking play Vitamin D, mixing comedy, emotion, and a powerful message, has made a welcome return with a run at Soho Theatre in central London.

The story centres on a recently divorced young British Asian Muslim woman struggling to be understood by her friends, mother, and a gossiping community focused on negativity.

Their lack of understanding and quick judgement, despite her bravery in leaving an abusive marriage, forces her to internalise her trauma, worsening her emotional state.

Eventually, she finds a way to understand her feelings and speak her inner truth about the issue.

Writer and lead actress Saher Shah has crafted a beautiful piece of theatre, exploring themes such as divorce, mental health, isolation, family, friendship, and the search for belonging in a judgmental world.

Vitamin D examines the aftermath of waking up from the ‘happily ever after’ dream of marriage, which had turned into a nightmare.

Through a series of conversations with characters like her mother, a self-absorbed friend, an accidentally inappropriate white colleague, a fellow divorcee, and her best friend, we see various perspectives of the same situation.

This allows the skilled writer to blend important social commentary with perfectly timed humour, drawing roars of laughter from the audience.

A deeply moving conversation between mother and daughter towards the play’s conclusion delivers one of the most powerful theatre moments you’ll ever witness.

The relatability of the characters and their situations elevates this production even further.

Strong direction, wonderful music, a minimalist yet visually striking and effective set design, and standout performances from the all-female cast contribute significantly to its success. The poetry interludes, delivered by the lead character, work beautifully.

Saher Shah is simply sublime in the lead role, embracing the complexity of the character and leaving a lasting impact, much like the outstanding play she has written.