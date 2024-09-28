Top 10 performances of Vinod Khanna

Amar Akbar Anthony

By: Asjad Nazir

VINOD KHANNA’S remarkable journey took him from humble beginnings to becoming a Bollywood superstar.

He walked away from fame at the peak of his career to join a religious commune in America, only to return later to commercial Hindi cinema.

This unique career resulted in an impressive body of work, ultimately earning him Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, conferred to him posthumously, after his death at the age of 70 on April 27, 2017.

Eastern Eye marks his birth anniversary on October 6 (1946) by listing his top 10 performances, in chronological order.

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971): Khanna began his career playing villains in films like Purab Aur Paschim (1970). His most memorable negative role was as the terrifying dacoit Jabbar Singh in Mera Gaon Mera Desh. This action-drama inspired the record-breaking curry western Sholay (1975), with clear similarities between his character and Bollywood’s iconic villain, Gabbar Singh.

Achanak (1973): Directed by Gulzar and based on real-life events, this drama had Khanna portraying an army officer accused of murder. The multi-layered role took his character through a deeply emotional journey, allowing him to deliver a nuanced performance. Khanna’s unpredictability added depth to the story, generating sympathy from the audience. This role earned him critical acclaim and showed that he could headline a movie.

Imtihan (1974): Known for playing tough characters, Khanna displayed his sensitive side in this drama, inspired by the 1967 British film, To Sir, with Love. His portrayal of an idealistic professor reforming a group of rowdy students was widely appreciated. His character faced unexpected challenges, but also affected others positively – showcasing Khanna’s range.

Hera Pheri (1976): Khanna starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan in a series of memorable films, with Hera Pheri being their first major blockbuster together. This masala entertainer allowed Khanna to display his versatility – from comedy to action. His strong screen presence proved he could match Bollywood king Bachchan. Khanna received a Filmfare best supporting actor nomination for this role.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977): Although Bachchan headlined this blockbuster, Khanna’s role was more heroic. He played one of three brothers separated in childhood who grow up in different faiths, with his character becoming a police officer. A standout moment was his unforgettable fight scene with Bachchan, which he wins.

Parvarish (1977): In this crime drama, Khanna arguably had the more complex role. The story featured a deputy superintendent who adopts the son of a criminal, who then grows up to be an honest police inspector (Bachchan). Meanwhile, his own biological son (Khanna) grows up to be a teacher for blind children while secretly working as a smuggler. This character later clashes with his adopted brother.

Khanna showcased his impressive range in this multi-dimensional role.

Qurbani (1980): The highestgrossing Bollywood film of 1980 had Khanna playing one of two master thieves who fall for the same woman. Although Feroz Khan headlined the movie, Khanna invoked the most sympathy. He combined raw power with sensitivity, displaying his star presence. Despite this platform to become Bollywood’s king, he chose to walk away from fame to join a religious commune.

Dayavan (1988): After his return to Indian cinema, Khanna proved he had lost none of his screen power in this Bollywood remake of the iconic Tamil film Nayakan (1987). He played a disillusioned young man who becomes a feared crime lord, going through an emotional and physical transformation. The film was packed with explosive moments, allowing Khanna to shine.

Chandni (1989): Although the film centred on the title character played by Sridevi, Khanna’s presence was vital. His portrayal of a widower who falls for a heartbroken woman added a perfect counterbalance to this romantic triangle, which also starred Rishi Kapoor.

Khanna was so convincing as the kind-hearted man that audiences wanted Chandni to end up with him, though he ultimately sacrifices his love for the greater good.

Lekin… (1991): Khanna came full circle by teaming up with writer-director Gulzar again for this award-winning drama. His performance as a museum curator balanced perfectly with Dimple Kapadia’s ghostly character. In this haunting drama, he showed that less can be more, delivering a restrained portrayal of a man determined to help a restless spirit.