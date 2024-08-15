CAS upholds Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics

VineshPhogat was scheduled to compete against Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal on August 7 but was disqualified after being found 100 grams overweight.

Vinesh Phogat had defeated four-time world and defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the opener with a late takedown en route to the final. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THE COURT of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the Paris Olympics after she failed to meet the weight requirement for the women’s 50kg freestyle final last week.

Despite efforts to cut weight, including hours in a sauna and fasting, she did not meet the competition weight.

As a result, Phogat did not receive a medal, and she appealed to the CAS, challenging the decision made by United World Wrestling (UWW).

Phogat sought to be awarded a shared silver medal, but her appeal was rejected by CAS on Wednesday.

Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman Lopez replaced Phogat in the final, where Hildebrandt won 3-0 to claim the gold medal.

Phogat expressed her intention to retire from wrestling following her disqualification.

The decision on Phogat’s appeal was delayed three times, with the final ruling announced on Wednesday evening. The CAS released a brief one-line statement confirming the rejection.

The Indian sporting community expressed disappointment over the CAS verdict. Hockey legend PR Sreejesh said, “It’s disappointing, but we can’t do anything about that.” Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia commented that a medal was “snatched away” from Phogat, calling her a shining star despite the setback.

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha also expressed “shock and disappointment” and criticised the “inhumane regulations” of UWW, stating that they do not consider the physiological and psychological stresses faced by athletes.

Phogat made history last week by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, defeating world number 1 Yui Susaki of Japan in her opening match before being disqualified for the gold medal bout.

