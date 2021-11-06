Website Logo
  Saturday, November 06, 2021
Entertainment

Vikram First Glance: Ahead of Kamal Haasan’s birthday, his fans get an action-packed treat

Vikram poster (Photo from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Earlier this year, it was announced that Kamal Haasan will be seen playing the lead role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. In July, the makers had unveiled the first look poster of the film, and on Saturday (6), ahead of Haasan’s 67th birthday (7), a teaser of the movie has been released.

Kanagaraj took to Twitter to share the teaser with everyone. He tweeted, “A small gift from me to you @ikamalhaasan sir Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan https://youtube.com/watch?v=Uw17HJkrGR0 #VikramFirstGlance #HBDKamalHaasan #KamalHaasan #Vikram_April2022 #Vikram.”

Well, it’s an interesting teaser and the entry of Haasan is surely the highlight of it. Also, the background score in the video is damn good. It is surely a treat for Haasan’s fans.

Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Haasan and R. Mahendran, and the music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Talking about other films of Haasan, he will be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2 which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh. The shooting of the film has been stalled for the past few months, but reportedly, the production will resume in December this year.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

