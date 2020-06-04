Vijayendra Kumeria sets up his own YouTube channel

Just like the rest of us, celebrities are also holed up inside their homes for over two months now. Everybody has been doing something or the other to keep themselves busy and pass their time amid the Coronavirus lockdown. There are a couple of celebrities who are giving us a sneak peek into their private life by sharing videos on YouTube.

Following suit, Naagin 4 star Vijayendra Kumeria has also launched his own YouTube channel. Apart from sharing cooking and work-out videos, the actor also plans to upload short films and other creative content on his channel.

Speaking about the same, Kumeria says, “I have been thinking of creating some short films and content for a long time but never took that first step to implement my thought. During the lockdown, I got a lot of time to think, learn, write, and shoot. So, finally, I have made this YouTube channel and will try to make it interesting for viewers to watch.”

The actor goes on to add that he will start with uploading short films which he shot during the lockdown, “I will start with uploading some short films that I have made recently with minimum resources. Slowly there will be a bouquet of entertaining content like fun videos, behind the scenes, cooking videos, workout videos, and whatever my fans and viewers suggest. I am new to this platform when it comes to creating content and engaging people, but it is a great way to reach out to your fans,” he signs off.

Naagin 4, where Vijayendra Kumeria plays the male lead, is set to end its run right after the lockdown is lifted. In case his fans miss him on television, they know where they can go to watch the actor and get loads of entertainment.