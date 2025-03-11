WHEN Britain went to the polls in July 2024, all eyes were on the candidates, the parties, and the results. But behind the scenes, ensuring the machinery of democracy functioned smoothly was Vijay Rangarajan, the chief executive of the Electoral Commission.

It was his first general election in the role, and it proved to be one of the most scrutinised in recent history.

A seasoned diplomat, Rangarajan was no stranger to the complexities of governance. Before joining the Commission, he served as a director general at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, handling everything from climate change to COVID-19. But it was his earlier work at the Ministry of Justice and Cabinet Office that perhaps best prepared him for his current role, where he led the programme to establish individual electoral registration and broader constitutional reforms.

The Indian-origin diplomat, made Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George in 2015, brings an unusual background to the role, with a natural sciences degree, mathematics masters and astrophysics PhD from Cambridge.

Rangarajan’s appointment in March 2024 came at a pivotal moment. The Elections Act 2022 had introduced sweeping changes, including the voter ID requirement, new voting rights for overseas citizens, and digital campaign regulations. As the country geared up for the general election, he was tasked with ensuring that these reforms were implemented effectively.

His leadership was put to the test when thousands of postal and overseas voters were unable to participate due to late ballot arrivals. The Commission’s post-election report acknowledged the issue, calling for reforms to deadlines and alternative voting methods.

“It is encouraging that UK voters retain high levels of confidence in the electoral system, and the vast majority had a positive experience of voting at the general election. However, that wasn’t the case for everyone, with some postal and overseas voters unable to participate as they should. We will work with governments and others to improve the system,” he pledged.

While voter ID laws were designed to prevent fraud, concerns persisted that they might deter participation. Under Rangarajan’s stewardship, the Commission advocated for expanding the list of acceptable IDs and introducing digital voter certifications.

But it wasn’t just logistical challenges that defined his tenure. The 2024 election saw alarming levels of candidate abuse and intimidation, with over half of all candidates reporting harassment, particularly women and ethnic minorities. Rangarajan condemned these attacks unequivocally.

“Those standing for public office should not be subjected to abuse. It is deterring some people from standing... and weakening our robust democratic debate,” he warned, calling for urgent, coordinated action from law enforcement, political parties, and social media platforms.

His tenure has also been marked by a growing focus on technological threats to democracy. In June 2024, he tackled the emergence of AI in campaigning head-on: “Campaigners should consider if the material they are creating could mislead voters - it is their responsibility to make sure it does not,” he said, while warning that 70 per cent of voters saw political misinformation as a problem.