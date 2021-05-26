Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 311,421
Total Cases 27,157,795
Today's Fatalities  4,172
Today's Cases 208,886
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 311,421
Total Cases 27,157,795
Today's Fatalities  4,172
Today's Cases 208,886

Business

Vijay Mallya loses UK appeal for more funds to cover Indian legal fees
Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya outside the Royal Courts of Justice London on February 11, 2020. (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

VIJAY Mallya on Wednesday (26) lost an appeal to gain further access to court-held funds to cover his costs for legal proceedings in India, as a High Court judge in London concluded that the 65-year-old businessman had failed to provide sufficient evidence in support of the over £750,000 being sought.

During a remote hearing of the Chancery Division, Justice Robert Miles handed down his judgment in favour of a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI).

He also directed Mallya to cover 95 per cent of the costs of the appeal as the banks had been ‘very substantially successful’ and the ‘overall winners’ in fighting the case to prevent further sanctions from the court-held funds.

‘The amount being sought was substantial, being over £550,000 in respect of incurred costs and well over £200,000 in respect of the future,’ said Justice Miles.

‘There was no breakdown of the incurred costs between the various sets of proceedings, there was no attempt to justify the incurred costs by reference to steps already taken; no invoices, bills of costs, descriptive schedules or other evidence was provided in support of the amount of costs being sought,” he said, adding that the proceedings in India appear to be “stagnant”.

The latest appeal follows Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nigel Barnett’s February order that gave Mallya permission to use around £1.1 million from the Court Funds Office (CFO) towards his living expenses and to meet legal expenses only related to the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings in the UK – the next hearing for which is scheduled for July 26.

The expenditure incurred from the CFO could face further scrutiny at a later date on the conclusion of that petition, lodged by the banks in pursuit of a judgment debt which stands at over £1 billion.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Chinese government-backed firm bags Sri Lanka’s highway contract
UK
UK launches 14-week consultation ahead of trade deal with India
INDIA
India plans Covid-19 stimulus package to revive economic growth: report
HEADLINE STORY
Liberty Steel to sell UK plants following Greensill collapse
HEADLINE STORY
India’s JSW Steel may bid for Liberty Steel’s British business
Business
SBI reports 80 per cent surge in Q4 net profit
Business
Reliance Industries among top 10 plastic polluters worldwide, survey says
UK
Record surge in UK retail sales as economy reopens
INTERNATIONAL
Over 32m Chinese trade marks will be available online in Europe
Business
Colombo Port City bill gets Sri Lankan parliamentary approval
UK
Boohoo to link its £150m bonus scheme to improving supply chain
UK
Cannabis-based pain treatment firm Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies to list in London
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…
The Family Man 2 Trailer Review | Manoj Bajpayee |…
Sardar Ka Grandson Review | Arjun Kapoor | Neena Gupta…

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
‘I want to be progressive’
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings