Vijay's ‘Jana Nayagan’ postponed, leaving fans in limbo

Distributors handling the film in Europe and Malaysia confirmed on X that the release had been cancelled

Jana Nayagan

The delay has also highlighted broader problems within the exhibition system

X/ KvNProductions
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • Jana Nayagan pulled from its 9 January theatrical release
  • Distributors in Europe and Malaysia confirm cancellation on social media
  • Delay linked to pending CBFC certification and court proceedings
  • Postponement follows record advance bookings and ticketing chaos

Release put on hold amid certification uncertainty

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan has been officially postponed, days before its scheduled theatrical release on 9 January. The decision comes amid continuing uncertainty over the film’s certification, with no revised release date announced so far.

The development surfaced on 7 January after distributors handling the film in Europe and Malaysia confirmed on X that the release had been cancelled. While the film was expected to open on a large scale, the lack of clearance has forced the makers to put plans on pause.

CBFC clearance delay complicates timeline

The postponement follows the Central Board of Film Certification failing to issue the required certificate ahead of release. In a last-minute effort to keep the original date intact, the producers approached the Madras High Court seeking urgent relief.

However, with the court reserving its order, the release schedule was thrown into further doubt. The episode has once again drawn attention to certification delays and the pressure they place on big-budget films working against tight release deadlines.

Advance bookings surge despite uncertainty

Ironically, the announcement came at a time when jana nayagan was witnessing an extraordinary response at the box office. Advance bookings had already opened across Tamil Nadu, with demand reaching peak levels within hours.

Reports of black-market activity also emerged, with first-day, first-show tickets allegedly selling for up to ₹5,000—well above the state’s capped price of ₹190. Many fans described the booking experience as chaotic, reinforcing the perception that every Vijay release turns into a mass event.

Deeper issues surface in theatrical rollout

The delay has also highlighted broader problems within the exhibition system. Industry insiders point to bulk purchases by fan clubs and aggressive reselling as major contributors to inflated ticket prices.

At the same time, revenue-sharing tensions have reportedly added to the strain. Distributors claim producers are seeking up to 80 per cent of collections, leaving theatre owners with limited margins and less incentive to screen the film.

Together, these factors have turned what was meant to be a celebratory release into a flashpoint for ongoing industry challenges. Vijay was last seen on screen in GOAT.

tamil cinemacbfcactor vijay

