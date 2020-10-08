Vidya Balan to resume Sherni shoot soon

After garnering great reviews for her riveting performance in Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi (2020), which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in absence of theatrical releases, Vidya Balan will next be seen in Sherni, a film which explores the man-animal conflict.







The National Film Award-winning actress had started shooting for the film on March 4. However, the makers had to stall the shoot after a couple of weeks as shooting activities came to a grinding halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the news is coming in that the team is set to resume production in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. Balan is expected to begin shooting towards the end of the month. An entertainment magazine reports that all necessary measures of safety will be in place, on the sets.

“A team of five to six members, who will serve as Covid-19 watchdogs, will be present on set every day to ensure that the crew is following all safety norms. Besides the government’s guidelines, the health experts will lay down additional Covid risk-management protocol. These experts are part of a professional agency that has monitored several ad shoots over the past few months. Even as they aim to achieve a zero-incident shoot, the makers have created isolation centers for asymptomatic people, on the recommendation of the experts,” a source close to the development informs the magazine.







Vidya Balan is playing the role of a forest official in Sherni, who joins hands with other officers and forest guards to chalk out a solution to the man-animal conflict that has plagued the forests. The additional cast of the film includes Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, and Ila Arun.

Amit Masurkar, who last directed critically-acclaimed film Newton (2017), is helming Sherni. The project is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Amit Masurkar.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.











