Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Vicky Kaushal says “I’m better at changing diapers than acting” after newborn arrival

The Chhaava star calls fatherhood “magical” as he leaves Mumbai for the first time and adjusts to life with Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal jokes about diapers after newborn arrival

Vicky Kaushal talks about the emotional shift of becoming a dad

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 20, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Vicky Kaushal says leaving Mumbai for work after his baby’s birth felt tough
  • The actor jokes he is now better at changing diapers than acting
  • He dedicated his Actor of the Year award to Katrina Kaif and their son
  • Vicky calls fatherhood “magical” and says he cannot explain the feeling yet
  • He moves from Chhaava success into Love & War later this year

Vicky Kaushal stepped out of Mumbai for the first time since becoming a father, and the actor did not hide how heavy that moment felt. At an NDTV event in Delhi, the Chhaava actor spoke about fatherhood, family life with Katrina Kaif, and the emotional difficulty of leaving a newborn behind for work. He also laughed at himself, saying he may now be “better at changing diapers than acting”.

Vicky Kaushal talks about the emotional shift of becoming a dad Getty Images


How Vicky Kaushal describes fatherhood right now

Fatherhood is new for Vicky Kaushal. His son arrived in November, and he says the feeling has not settled. He used words like “magical” and “blissful”, then stopped himself, saying he could not explain the rush in simple terms. He told the room that this was his first trip outside Mumbai since the birth, and it did not sit easily with him. He said he hopes that when his son grows older and sees that moment, he will feel proud that his father went out to work but still carried the family in mind.


Why Vicky Kaushal links his award to his son

Vicky Kaushal received Actor of the Year for playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, a film that has been described as 2025’s biggest Hindi earner so far. He thanked his family and said the baby felt like a blessing. He said God had been “kind”, a phrase heard often in award rooms but now laced with his personal reality. He said this honour was not only his, but a small gift for the newborn who cannot understand any of this yet.


How Vicky Kaushal jokes his acting comes second to diaper duty

That one line: “I am better at changing diapers than acting” carried a tone rarely shared on a stage. Vicky Kaushal said he has been hands-on at home. He did not say fatherhood is difficult yet. He says it is too soon for struggle. The sleepless nights have not turned into complaints. The pressure has not turned into statements. He only called it new.


What comes next for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married quietly in December 2021 in Rajasthan. On screen, Vicky Kaushal has Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He is expected to move into Mahavatar after that. Katrina Kaif has not confirmed her next project.

katrina kaifbollywood newsvicky kaushal

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Mallika Sherawat attends Trump White House dinner

Mallika Sherawat poses outside the White House in a pink ombre dress

Instagram/mallikasherawat

Mallika Sherawat attends Donald Trump White House Christmas dinner in rare Bollywood appearance

Highlights:

  • Mallika Sherawat shares pictures from the White House Christmas dinner
  • Donald Trump hosted the event with a limited guest list
  • Fans praised her look but asked how she received the invitation
  • The actor was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Mallika Sherawat has posted new images from Washington showing her attending a White House Christmas dinner hosted by Donald Trump. The pictures, shared on Instagram, show the 49-year-old actor dressed in a pink ombre slip dress and a fur jacket. Trump is seen addressing guests. Sherawat called the invitation “surreal”, which set the tone for how her night felt to her followers and to curious readers. The presence of Mallika Sherawat at an official Christmas event became the talking point, with questions landing under her post about the guest list and how she received an invite.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us