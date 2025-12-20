Vicky Kaushal says “I’m better at changing diapers than acting” after newborn arrival

Highlights:

Vicky Kaushal says leaving Mumbai for work after his baby’s birth felt tough

The actor jokes he is now better at changing diapers than acting

He dedicated his Actor of the Year award to Katrina Kaif and their son

Vicky calls fatherhood “magical” and says he cannot explain the feeling yet

He moves from Chhaava success into Love & War later this year

Vicky Kaushal stepped out of Mumbai for the first time since becoming a father, and the actor did not hide how heavy that moment felt. At an NDTV event in Delhi, the Chhaava actor spoke about fatherhood, family life with Katrina Kaif, and the emotional difficulty of leaving a newborn behind for work. He also laughed at himself, saying he may now be “better at changing diapers than acting”.

Vicky Kaushal talks about the emotional shift of becoming a dad





How Vicky Kaushal describes fatherhood right now

Fatherhood is new for Vicky Kaushal. His son arrived in November, and he says the feeling has not settled. He used words like “magical” and “blissful”, then stopped himself, saying he could not explain the rush in simple terms. He told the room that this was his first trip outside Mumbai since the birth, and it did not sit easily with him. He said he hopes that when his son grows older and sees that moment, he will feel proud that his father went out to work but still carried the family in mind.





Why Vicky Kaushal links his award to his son

Vicky Kaushal received Actor of the Year for playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, a film that has been described as 2025’s biggest Hindi earner so far. He thanked his family and said the baby felt like a blessing. He said God had been “kind”, a phrase heard often in award rooms but now laced with his personal reality. He said this honour was not only his, but a small gift for the newborn who cannot understand any of this yet.





How Vicky Kaushal jokes his acting comes second to diaper duty

That one line: “I am better at changing diapers than acting” carried a tone rarely shared on a stage. Vicky Kaushal said he has been hands-on at home. He did not say fatherhood is difficult yet. He says it is too soon for struggle. The sleepless nights have not turned into complaints. The pressure has not turned into statements. He only called it new.





What comes next for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married quietly in December 2021 in Rajasthan. On screen, Vicky Kaushal has Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He is expected to move into Mahavatar after that. Katrina Kaif has not confirmed her next project.