Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passes away

A few days ago, it was reported that Saroj Khan has been admitted to the hospital due to breathing issues. Her COVID-19 test reports were negative. However, this morning, we woke up with the sad news that the veteran choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Her nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI, “She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2:30 am at the hospital.”

In her career spanning for more than four decades, Saroj Khan had choreographed many famous songs like Hawa Hawai, Tamma Tamma, Ek Do Teen, Dola Re Dola, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Ye Ishq Haaye, and many more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saroj Khan (@sarojkhanofficial) on Dec 20, 2019 at 10:18am PST

She had won eight Filmfare Awards and holds a record of winning maximum Filmfare awards for Best Choreography. For songs like Dola Re Dola (Devdas), Yeh Ishq Haaye (Jab We Met), and Sringaram (Tamil film), she had won three National Awards.

Apart from choreographing songs, Saroj Khan was also known for judging reality shows. She had judged dance shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She also had her own show titled Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan in which she used to come on TV and teach how to dance.

Well, we pray that her soul rests in peace.