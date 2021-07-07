Website Logo
  Wednesday, July 07, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 404,211
Total Cases 30,663,665
Today's Fatalities 930
Today's Cases 43,733
Veteran actress Vyjayanthimala remembers Naya Daur, Madhumati, and Gunga Jumna co-star Dilip Kumar

Vyjayanthimala (L) and Dilip Kumar (R (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

As fans across the globe mourn the demise of acting great Dilip Kumar, who breathed his last on Wednesday at the age of 98, veteran actress Vyjayanthimala remembers one of her favourite co-stars. Kumar and Vyjayanthimala worked together on eight successful Hindi films in total, out of which four went on to attain cult status over the years. These include Devdas (1995), Naya Daur (1957), Madhumati (1958), and Gunga Jumna (1961).

The actress, who is in deep shock to hear about the demise of Kumar, takes a trip down memory lane and shares her experience working with the actor and recollects her favourite moments with him.

“Dilip Kumar was a great actor, and his memories will live in our hearts. He was so comfortable to work with, and he encouraged me a lot. I have learnt many lessons by seeing his acting, and all our eight movies were successful. Dilip Saab has earned great respect with his kind nature, and he will live in our memories forever,” she says.

Talking about her rapport with the thespian, Vyjayanthimala says, “We worked together in eight movies, and I never had a misunderstanding with him. He was so gentle and friendly with everyone on the sets, and he speaks Urdu so beautifully. I used to visit his house whenever we visited Mumbai, and I have been in regular touch with his wife Saira Banu (who calls Vyjayanthimala as her elder sister) over the phone.”

Though all eight films that Vyjayanthimala and Dilip Kumar did together achieved great commercial and critical success, the actress picks Naya Daur, Madhumati, and Gunga Jumna as her most favourite films.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

