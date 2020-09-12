Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri tested positive for COVID-19

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, known for her performances in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hero No. 1, Bandhan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, and others, have been tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. She posted, “Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid.Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested.”

Himani Shivpuri had recently started shooting for her TV serial Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. She has been admitted to Holy Spirit Hospital in Mumbai.

While talking to PTI, the veteran actress said, “The doctor suggested I should get admitted to Holy Spirit hospital because I am 60-year-old and I have a history of diabetes. So today morning I got admitted. I have no idea how I got COVID-19. Nobody seems to know where one would get it from.”

Well, a lot of Bollywood and television celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aftab Shivdasani, Sanjay Gagnani, Parth Samthaan, Shrenu Parikh, Mohena Kumari, Kiran Kumar, Kanika Kapoor, and others were tested positive for COVID-19. While some of them have recovered and tested negative, some of them are on the road to recovery.